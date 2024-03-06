5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad

Scotland U/21 manager Scot Gemmill has selected five players from Dundee and Dundee United for his latest squad.

Terrors goalkeeper Jack Newman and forward Kai Fotheringham have been selected for the 22-man squad that will take on Kazakhstan later this month.

Fotheringham has scored 11 times for the Scottish Championship league leaders this season, while Newman has played back-up to Dundee United No 1 Jack Walton.

#SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Men's Under-21s squad for the upcoming #U21EURO qualifier against Kazakhstan at The SMiSA Stadium 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Click below to read more and for ticket information ⤵️#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 6, 2024

Dundee striker Michael Mellon is another to make the cut for Gemmill’s squad, along with Dens team-mates Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron.

Mellon, on loan from Burnely, has scored twice for Dundee since his January move.

That came after a prolific first half of the season at Morecambe in England’s League Two.

Cameron and Mulligan have been important parts of Tony Docherty’s squad this season as his Dark Blues side battles for a top-six spot.

Scotland U/21s play Kazakhstan on March 21 at the SMISA Stadium in Paisley.