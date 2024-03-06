5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad

Manager Scot Gemmill has selected his players for the upcoming friendly against Kazakhstan.

By Craig Cairns
Kai Fotheringham and Michael Mellon have been called up to the Scotland under-21s. Images: SNS.
Scotland U/21 manager Scot Gemmill has selected five players from Dundee and Dundee United for his latest squad.

Terrors goalkeeper Jack Newman and forward Kai Fotheringham have been selected for the 22-man squad that will take on Kazakhstan later this month.

Fotheringham has scored 11 times for the Scottish Championship league leaders this season, while Newman has played back-up to Dundee United No 1 Jack Walton.

Dundee striker Michael Mellon is another to make the cut for Gemmill’s squad, along with Dens team-mates Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron.

Mellon, on loan from Burnely, has scored twice for Dundee since his January move.

That came after a prolific first half of the season at Morecambe in England’s League Two.

Cameron and Mulligan have been important parts of Tony Docherty’s squad this season as his Dark Blues side battles for a top-six spot.

Scotland U/21s play Kazakhstan on March 21 at the SMISA Stadium in Paisley.

Conversation