Morton 0-1 Dundee United: Player ratings and star man as Terrors go four clear of Raith

Louis Moult's goal gave his side a valuable three points.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United celebrate Louis Moult's goal versus Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee United celebrate Louis Moult's goal versus Morton. Image: SNS.

Dundee United moved further clear at the top of the Scottish Championship with a narrow win over Morton at Cappielow.

The Terrors are now four points ahead of Raith Rovers, though have played one game more than their title rivals.

Louis Moult’s strike proved to be the only goal of the game after the striker converted Tony Watt’s cross midway through the first half.

United controlled much of the game but had to deal with some late pressure from the away side to ensure the victory.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was serving a suspension against Morton. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin, in the stand serving a suspension, made three changes from the draw at Partick Thistle, bringing in the three second-half substitutes from that match – Watt, Jordan Tillson and Liam Grimshaw.

Moult finds the net again for Dundee United

United, wearing their all-black third-choice kit, had to weather a few early set-pieces in the first 10 minutes, culminating in a golden opportunity for former Tannadice forward Robbie Muirhead.

The ball fell to the big striker a few yards out after Jack Walton fumbled a Lewis Strapp long throw.

That kicked the away side into gear and they were the better side for the remainder of the half.

United were almost level when Morton defender Darragh O’Connor forced keeper Ryan Mullen to claw the ball to safety after Kevin Holt headed a Miller Thomson free-kick back across goal.

Watt continued his form from his second-half showing at the weekend, causing havoc for Dundee loanee Tyler French and defensive partner Jack Baird.

On 26 minutes, he cut inside on the left before picking out Moult at the back post and the big striker netted his 15th of the season.

Louis Moult fired Dundee United ahead against Morton. Image: SNS.

Neither keeper was really tested for the remainder of the half as Goodwin’s side dominated possession and tirelessly closed down the Morton players and the first half to protect their one-goal advantage.

Late pressure from Morton

The Terrors were the better side after the restart as well and should have been 2-0 up when Moult was picked out at the back post unmarked by Craig Sibbald but he sliced his volley in the air.

Tempers started to flare after a few heavy challenges, including one that saw Baird booked for an apparent elbow on Moult.

Home supporters were growing increasingly frustrated with their own side, the officials and the perceived gamesmanship of the United players.

Tillson then forced an excellent save from Mullen from close range after some good work from Sibbald as United chased a second.

Referee Lloyd Wilson was kept busy during Dundee United’s win over Morton. Image: SNS.

The longer it continued at 1-0, the more likely Dougie Imrie’s men were to find an equaliser.

Robbie Thomson collected the ball at the edge of the United box on 70 minutes and shot towards the bottom corner, but Walton got down to clear it to safety.

The home side inevitably piled on pressure towards the end and thought they should have had a penalty when substitute Michael Garrity went down in the box but referee Lloyd Wilson wasn’t interested.

Though not the most comfortable result, it was an assured performance from the Tangerines.

Star man: Miller Thomson

Another one who picked up where he left off from the weekend draw at Partick Thistle was Miller Thomson.

Playing in a more advanced role on the right, in the first half he made a jinking run from his own half to the opposition box and also sent in a wonderful free-kick for one of his side’s best opportunities of the opening 45 minutes.

Miller Thomson was in great form for Dundee United against Morton. Image: SNS.

In the second half he wasn’t afraid to take the ball under pressure and showed tenacity when faced with the physical challenge.

Line-up

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher 7, Holt 8, McMann 7; Tillson 6, Docherty 6, Sibbald 7; Thomson 8 (Fotheringham 76′), Moult 7 (Greive 70′), Watt 8 (Middleton 81′).

Subs not used: Newman, McLellan, Graham, Meekison, Mochrie, Cudjoe.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson

Attendance: 2,115

Conversation