3 Dundee United talking points: Points dropped or one gained after tweaks salvage a draw?

Dundee United edged a point clear in the Scottish Championship over the weekend.

After Arbroath’s sensational comeback versus Raith Rovers on Friday night, it gave the Tangerines the chance to pull ahead in a rollercoaster title race.

Saturday afternoon’s trip to Firhill could not have started any worse for United boss Jim Goodwin who watched on as his side made a stuttering start, conceding in the opening minutes.

They rallied in the second half, equalising through a fantastic finish from Louis Moult and were “adamant” they should have had a penalty late in the game.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Dundee United’s 1-1 draw away to Partick Thistle.

A good point?

Time will tell whether this is a good point or not – we may not know for sure until the final day.

Taken in the context that it was a draw away to the third best team in the league, that it gives them a slight advantage over Raith and maintains an impressive record on the road, it is a good point.

Given that their title challengers slipped up the night before and Partick Thistle had conceded seven goals in their two previous matches, it is disappointing they didn’t take full advantage.

They got off to the worst possible start, conceding from a set piece in the first few minutes.

After conceding the opener to Airdrie in midweek in such a manner, Goodwin said it was unlike them.

After Saturday, he said it is something that will need to be addressed.

If United go on to take all three points on Tuesday against Morton, then four points from two difficult away fixtures will be a decent return.

Impact from the bench

The performance improved overall after half-time, but it was the double substitution around the hour mark that gave United that bit more in the final third.

Thistle’s defence struggled to deal with Tony Watt who made ground down the left several times, including for the build-up to the goal – although there were one or two breakdowns and interventions before Moult slammed in the equaliser.

Liam Grimshaw came on at the same time as Watt and helped nullify the threat of Aidan Fitzpatrick down Thistle’s left – one of the home side’s standouts on the day.

That also allowed Miller Thomson to play higher up the pitch and the 19-year-old was indirectly involved in the equaliser, keeping the ball alive before Moult’s finish.

Jordan Tillson came on a little later to replace the returning Ross Docherty and did well to screen Partick Thistle’s threat on the counter.

A change of approach

It took Dundee United until later in the half to threaten the home goalmouth when Alex Greive came close and Scott McCann forced an excellent one-handed save from David Mitchell.

There were then a few choice words in the dressing room at half-time.

Goodwin’s charges emerged from the break the better for it but were also aided by a change of approach.

The Firhill surface was not conducive to passing football and after a difficult opening 45 minutes, the United boss opted for a more direct approach.

That strategy, and the introduction of the subs, brought about an equaliser and a few chances to find a winner.