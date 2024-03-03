3 Dundee United talking points: Points dropped or one gained after tweaks salvage a draw?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee United talking points: Points dropped or one gained after tweaks salvage a draw?

Jim Goodwin's side have edged ahead in the Scottish Championship title race.

Louis Moult equalised for Dundee United against Partick Thistle with a lovely finish. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dundee United edged a point clear in the Scottish Championship over the weekend.

After Arbroath’s sensational comeback versus Raith Rovers on Friday night, it gave the Tangerines the chance to pull ahead in a rollercoaster title race.

Saturday afternoon’s trip to Firhill could not have started any worse for United boss Jim Goodwin who watched on as his side made a stuttering start, conceding in the opening minutes.

They rallied in the second half, equalising through a fantastic finish from Louis Moult and were “adamant” they should have had a penalty late in the game.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Dundee United’s 1-1 draw away to Partick Thistle.

A good point?

Time will tell whether this is a good point or not – we may not know for sure until the final day.

Taken in the context that it was a draw away to the third best team in the league, that it gives them a slight advantage over Raith and maintains an impressive record on the road, it is a good point.

Given that their title challengers slipped up the night before and Partick Thistle had conceded seven goals in their two previous matches, it is disappointing they didn’t take full advantage.

They got off to the worst possible start, conceding from a set piece in the first few minutes.

Brian Graham gave Partick Thistle an early lead. Image: SNS.

After conceding the opener to Airdrie in midweek in such a manner, Goodwin said it was unlike them.

After Saturday, he said it is something that will need to be addressed.

If United go on to take all three points on Tuesday against Morton, then four points from two difficult away fixtures will be a decent return.

Impact from the bench

The performance improved overall after half-time, but it was the double substitution around the hour mark that gave United that bit more in the final third.

Thistle’s defence struggled to deal with Tony Watt who made ground down the left several times, including for the build-up to the goal – although there were one or two breakdowns and interventions before Moult slammed in the equaliser.

Liam Grimshaw came on at the same time as Watt and helped nullify the threat of Aidan Fitzpatrick down Thistle’s left – one of the home side’s standouts on the day.

That also allowed Miller Thomson to play higher up the pitch and the 19-year-old was indirectly involved in the equaliser, keeping the ball alive before Moult’s finish.

Dundee United’s Miller Thomson challenges Aaron Muirhead. Image: SNS.

Jordan Tillson came on a little later to replace the returning Ross Docherty and did well to screen Partick Thistle’s threat on the counter.

A change of approach

It took Dundee United until later in the half to threaten the home goalmouth when Alex Greive came close and Scott McCann forced an excellent one-handed save from David Mitchell.

There were then a few choice words in the dressing room at half-time.

Goodwin’s charges emerged from the break the better for it but were also aided by a change of approach.

Alex Greive came close for Dundee United in the first half. Image: SNS.

The Firhill surface was not conducive to passing football and after a difficult opening 45 minutes, the United boss opted for a more direct approach.

That strategy, and the introduction of the subs, brought about an equaliser and a few chances to find a winner.

Conversation