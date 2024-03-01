How Raith Rovers have won and lost top spot in their Championship title battle with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Raith Rovers have won and lost top spot in their Championship title battle with Dundee United

The Stark's Park side have the opportunity to go back to the summit with a positive result against Arbroath.

The Raith Rovers player celebrate Lewis Vaughan's winner against Arbroath in December.
Raith Rovers have the chance to go top in the Championship - just like they did against Arbroath in December. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers travel to face Arbroath on Friday night knowing a positive result will take them back to the top of the Championship.

Heading to Angus level on points with Dundee United, but with an inferior goal difference, the Stark’s Park outfit will go three points clear with a victory.

However, even a draw at Gayfield will make Ian Murray’s side outright league leaders.

For how long they would stay there is a different matter, given United play on Saturday and would return to the summit if they at least match Raith’s result only a few hours later.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray raises a clenched fist in the direction of supporters as he celebrates the recent win over Dundee United.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray celebrates the recent win over Dundee United. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Courier Sport looks at how Raith Rovers have taken and lost top spot in the Championship so far this season.

16/09/2023

Raith Rovers 1-0 Inverness Caley Thistle

Dundee United 1-1 Morton

After regaining first place in the division the previous week as teams jockeyed for early positions, Dundee United went into the weekend at the summit courtesy of goal difference.

By the end of play, Raith had moved top for the first time in the campaign by two points.

With the visit of Inverness heading for a goalless stalemate, Jamie Gullan was thrown into the fray with five minutes remaining.

Jamie Gullan celebrates winning the game for Raith Rovers against Inverness.
Jamie Gullan, who left for Dundalk in January, was the match-winner for Raith Rovers against Inverness. Image: SNS.

Barely a minute after coming on, with his first touch being to send a free-kick over the bar, the striker snatched three points with an 87th-minute drive.

The win also banished a long-running hoodoo against Inverness with a first success against the Highlanders over 90 minutes since October 2000.

Meanwhile, despite Louis Moult’s 19th-minute opener, United – who had Mathew Cudjoe sent-off in the second-half – were held to a draw at home by Morton thanks to Robbie Muirhead’s equaliser.

23/09/2023

Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers

Inverness Caley Thistle 0-1 Dundee United

Raith lasted just a week at the summit, however, as they suffered their first league defeat of the season – and just their second in 12 games – against bogey team Airdrie.

Calum Gallagher got the late winner for Ian Murray’s old side against his current one.

Ross Docherty celebrates with Chris Mochrie of Dundee United
Dundee United players celebrate Mochrie’s winner against Inverness. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

United were reduced to ten men for the second week in a row, with Jordan Tillson this time seeing red for two bookings.

And with time running out, Chris Mochrie made the breakthrough they craved in the third minute of stoppage time.

The victory sent the Tangerines back to the summit with the lead of a solitary point.

08/12/2023

Raith Rovers 4-3 Partick Thistle

09/12/2023

Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United

United went on to stretch their advantage at the top of the table to four points – and briefly on two occasions to a commanding seven thanks to Friday night action.

But, in early December, it was Raith’s turn to put the squeeze on with a meeting with Partick before their title rivals played the following day.

In a remarkable game under the lights at Stark’s Park, Rovers roared into a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Dan O’Reilly and Sam Stanton.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith roars in delight after scoring his equaliser against Partick Thistle in the rain.
Callum Smith celebrates after getting Raith Rovers back on level terms against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

But Partick levelled with an O’Reilly own goal and a Brian Graham penalty before Blair Alston remarkably put the Jags in front.

In a sensational 90 minutes, Callum Smith restored parity for the Kirkcaldy outfit with 11 minutes to go and Sam Stanton popped up with a stunning winner just four minutes later.

Again, Raith’s lead was two points.

Rovers only stayed at the top for less than 24 hours, though, as United responded to the challenge with a win of their own.

Again, it was tight and hard-fought.

But Kai Fotheringham scrambled in a crucial goal in the 63rd minute to send the Tangerines back into pole position by a point.

13/12/2023

Arbroath 1-2 Raith Rovers

The rollercoaster nature of the division took another twist just four days later when Raith leapfrogged back into first place.

On a frustrating night at Gayfield, Aidan Connolly’s early opener was cancelled out by a Jermaine Hylton penalty for Arbroath.

Raith's goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away
Raith’s goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away by Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

Knowing they needed a win to seize back top spot, Rovers pulled out the late winner that was by now becoming their trademark in a remarkable campaign.

Lewis Vaughan was the hero with a 95th-minute strike that was helped into the net by the unfortunate Colin Hamilton.

12/01/2024

Inverness Caley Thistle 0-1 Dundee United

13/01/2024

Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen’s Park

Raith’s two-point lead quickly became a five-point advantage when they stunned United at Tannadice four days later.

Dylan Easton’s wonderful solo goal earned the Kirkcaldy side a 1-0 victory to spark dreams of a title triumph.

They followed that up with disappointing draws at home to Ayr United and Arbroath before getting back on the winning trail with a Fife derby victory over rivals Dunfermline.

Dundee United striker Tony Watt celebrates his goal in Inverness.
Watt laps up his match-winner against Inverness in front of the travelling United fans. Image: SNS.

However, then came a run of five straight defeats – three of them in the Championship.

And before the second of those league losses, against Queen’s Park, they lost top spot on goal difference.

Tony Watt sealed an 87th-minute winner for United against Inverness in a Friday night battle in the Highlands.

The following day, a third-minute opener from Jack Hamilton appeared to show Rovers meant business.

But goals either side of the break from Cameron Bruce and Sean Welsh left Raith in the runners-up spot they have held until now.

