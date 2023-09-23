Inverness 0-1 Dundee United: Chris Mochrie grabs dramatic winner for 10-man Tangerines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness 0-1 Dundee United: Chris Mochrie grabs dramatic winner for 10-man Tangerines

Mochrie scored his first league goal for United in dramatic fashion.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty celebrates with Chris Mochrie of Dundee United
Dundee United players celebrate Mochrie's winner. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Chris Mochrie notched a dramatic last-gasp winner for Dundee United as the Tangerines defeated Inverness despite being reduced to 10 men for a second successive game.

Mochrie scrambled home with 92 minutes on the clock to bely the Terrors’ numerical disadvantage and seal a 1-0 triumph, sending United to the summit of the Championship.

Second-half substitute Jordan Tillson had been dismissed after receiving two bookings in the space of four minutes.

Mochrie, centre, leaps for joy
Mochrie, centre, leaps for joy. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Despite being far from their best, particularly during a forgettable first period, United also struck the post through Archie Meekison and saw Tony Watt denied when through on goal.

Moult concern

Ross Docherty, the Tannadice skipper, was a shock selection in midfield after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Goodwin also went with Meekison ahead of Kai Fotheringham to replace the suspended Mathew Cudjoe, while Craig Sibbald started. Watt and Tillson also dropped out for the side that drew 1-1 against Morton last time out.

Sibbald, left, and Docherty started together for the first time since the opening day of the Championship season. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Middleton fired wide and stung the palms of Mark Ridgers with another effort in the first half. Declan Glass, keen to get a shot away at any opportunity, saw a couple of drives drift off target.

At the other end, on-loan Dundee man Max Anderson was thwarted by a fine Kevin Holt block and a towering Charlie Gilmour header zipped over the cross-bar.

The best opportunity by a country mile came when Meekison rattled the post from the edge of the box following some industrious work by Glass to regain possession in the Caley Jags’ half.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult after suffering a groin injury in Inverness
Moult, pictured, was withdrawn due to injury. Image: SNS

However, perhaps the most impactful moment of the opening 45 minutes came when United front-man Louis Moult was forced off — seemingly with a groin complaint — to be replaced by Watt. 

Goodwin will desperately hope Moult’s injury is not a serious one.

Red card deja vu

The Caley Jags, without a manager or a league win prior to this contest, almost grabbed the lead when ex-Tangerines front-man Billy McKay drilled a shot inches past Walton’s left-hand post. 

Anguished Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin in Inverness
Anguished United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

United passed up an even better chance just after the hour-mark when a dream of a delivery by Scott McMann was headed wide from point-blank range by Middleton. The winger simply had to score.

With the game opening up, Watt was denied by a super Mark Ridgers save after being sent scurrying through on goal by Fotheringham.

Just as United were finally exerting some concerted pressure on their hosts, they were reduced to 10 men for a second successive week.

Jordan Tillson is sent off for Dundee United
Tillson’s brief cameo is brought to an end. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Tillson’s tackle was deemed reckless as he sought to win a 50/50 challenge with Gilmour and referee Calum Scott brandished a second yellow card to the player in the space of four minutes.

The on-loan Ross County man only entered the fray as a substitute nine minutes earlier.

But United — far from their best; no Louis Moult; down to 10 men — found a way. 

An in-swinging free-kick struck the cross-bar and amid the ensuing scramble, Mochrie managed to poke home his first ever league goal.

And what a time to get it.

Star man: Declan Gallagher (Dundee United)

United might not be free-flowing or liberally rippling the net at the moment but, barring one daft moment against Morton last week, the Tangerines are damn hard to score against.

And Gallagher is a huge part of that.

He was a colossus in the Highlands, winning everything in the air, making blocks and producing raking passes.

He was even better after the Terrors lost Tillson and were forced to be more stoic at the back.

Dundee United player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 7, Holt 7, McMann 6; Sibbald 6, Docherty 7 (Mochrie 80); Meekison 6 (Fotheringham 60), Glass 6 (Tillson 60), Middleton 6; Moult (Watt 34, 6).

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Stirton.

Referee: Calum Scott

Att: 3,503

