Inverness 0-1 Dundee United: Chris Mochrie grabs dramatic winner for 10-man Tangerines

Chris Mochrie notched a dramatic last-gasp winner for Dundee United as the Tangerines defeated Inverness despite being reduced to 10 men for a second successive game.

Mochrie scrambled home with 92 minutes on the clock to bely the Terrors’ numerical disadvantage and seal a 1-0 triumph, sending United to the summit of the Championship.

Second-half substitute Jordan Tillson had been dismissed after receiving two bookings in the space of four minutes.

Despite being far from their best, particularly during a forgettable first period, United also struck the post through Archie Meekison and saw Tony Watt denied when through on goal.

Moult concern

Ross Docherty, the Tannadice skipper, was a shock selection in midfield after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Goodwin also went with Meekison ahead of Kai Fotheringham to replace the suspended Mathew Cudjoe, while Craig Sibbald started. Watt and Tillson also dropped out for the side that drew 1-1 against Morton last time out.

Middleton fired wide and stung the palms of Mark Ridgers with another effort in the first half. Declan Glass, keen to get a shot away at any opportunity, saw a couple of drives drift off target.

At the other end, on-loan Dundee man Max Anderson was thwarted by a fine Kevin Holt block and a towering Charlie Gilmour header zipped over the cross-bar.

The best opportunity by a country mile came when Meekison rattled the post from the edge of the box following some industrious work by Glass to regain possession in the Caley Jags’ half.

However, perhaps the most impactful moment of the opening 45 minutes came when United front-man Louis Moult was forced off — seemingly with a groin complaint — to be replaced by Watt.

Goodwin will desperately hope Moult’s injury is not a serious one.

Red card deja vu

The Caley Jags, without a manager or a league win prior to this contest, almost grabbed the lead when ex-Tangerines front-man Billy McKay drilled a shot inches past Walton’s left-hand post.

United passed up an even better chance just after the hour-mark when a dream of a delivery by Scott McMann was headed wide from point-blank range by Middleton. The winger simply had to score.

With the game opening up, Watt was denied by a super Mark Ridgers save after being sent scurrying through on goal by Fotheringham.

Just as United were finally exerting some concerted pressure on their hosts, they were reduced to 10 men for a second successive week.

Tillson’s tackle was deemed reckless as he sought to win a 50/50 challenge with Gilmour and referee Calum Scott brandished a second yellow card to the player in the space of four minutes.

The on-loan Ross County man only entered the fray as a substitute nine minutes earlier.

But United — far from their best; no Louis Moult; down to 10 men — found a way.

An in-swinging free-kick struck the cross-bar and amid the ensuing scramble, Mochrie managed to poke home his first ever league goal.

And what a time to get it.

Star man: Declan Gallagher (Dundee United)

United might not be free-flowing or liberally rippling the net at the moment but, barring one daft moment against Morton last week, the Tangerines are damn hard to score against.

And Gallagher is a huge part of that.

He was a colossus in the Highlands, winning everything in the air, making blocks and producing raking passes.

He was even better after the Terrors lost Tillson and were forced to be more stoic at the back.

Dundee United player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 7, Holt 7, McMann 6; Sibbald 6, Docherty 7 (Mochrie 80); Meekison 6 (Fotheringham 60), Glass 6 (Tillson 60), Middleton 6; Moult (Watt 34, 6).

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Stirton.

Referee: Calum Scott

Att: 3,503