Dundee United 1-1 Morton: Robbie Muirhead ensures share of the spoils as Mathew Cudjoe sees red

United surrendered top spot in the Championship to Raith Rovers.

By Alan Temple
Dejected Dundee United forward Mathew Cudjoe trudges off the field
A dejected Mathew Cudjoe trudges off the field. Image: SNS

Ex-Dundee United striker Robbie Muirhead came back to haunt his former club as Morton claimed a 1-1 draw following a tempestuous showdown at Tannadice.

Louis Moult opened the scoring in the first period, only for Muirhead to take advantage of an uncharacteristic mix-up between Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton to restore parity.

United played the final 27 minutes with 10 men after Mathew Cudjoe was dismissed for violent conduct.

While Jim Goodwin’s men remain unbeaten in the league this term, the share of the spoils allowed Raith Rovers to take top spot in the Championship following their dramatic win over Inverness.

Man of the moment Moult

Following an instantly forgettable opening 15 minutes, Morton almost claimed a shock lead with the first moment of quality in the contest. Steven Boyd collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area and saw his shaped curling drive rattle Walton’s post.

And United broke the deadlock mere minutes after that scare.

Declan Glass produced a wonderful delivery into the box, allowing Moult to glance home his fifth goal of the season; an excellent effort in its simplicity and execution.

Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Morton
Moult celebrates his opener. Image: SNS

Only Lawrence Shankland and Johnny Russell have hit the 20-goal mark in a single season for United in the last decade. Clinical Moult looks an increasingly good bet to reach that target.

Morton players howled for a penalty at the start of the second half when Lewis McGrattan hit the deck under a challenge from Kevin Holt. Referee David Munro waved away the claims but bizarrely did not caution the player for simulation.

McGrattan, notably, didn’t complain.

Dundee United defender Scott McMann, right, battles Steven Boyd
Scott McMann, right, battles Steven Boyd. Image: SNS

A superb last-ditch tackle was required to thwart Glenn Middleton after a raking Gallagher pass had sent the winger haring through on goal. 

Turning point

United, boasting three successive clean sheets prior to this fixture, conceded the leveller in farcical fashion.

Gallagher attempted to nod a long ball back to Walton but only succeeded in heading it past his keeper — a total breakdown in communication — and Muirhead tapped into an empty net.

Robbie Muirhead taps into an unguarded net for Morton against Dundee United
Robbie Muirhead taps into an unguarded net. Image: SNS

And a nightmare three-minute spell then saw the hosts reduced to 10 men after Cudjoe was deemed to have lashed out at Calum Waters, prompting ref Munro to flash a red card on the advice of his assistant, Ross MacLeod.

Mr Munro succeeded in irking United fans and players alike with scattergun decision-making and his fairly loose grip on a game that became increasingly ragged and bruising.

He would leave the pitch to a cacophony of jeers at full-time.

Before then, however, United came closest to bagging all three points when Moult’s towering header from a Middleton delivery struck the outside of the post. The same man forced a late, point-blank save from Ryan Mullen.

Star man: Louis Moult (Dundee United)

Moult’s opening goal was clinical, and the former Motherwell man can consider himself unlucky not to have notched a late winner.

Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Morton.
Moult, left, celebrates. Image: SNS

He also provided an excellent focal point for the Tangerines throughout.

He diligently stuck to his task when it became a more isolated, thankless one in the aftermath of Cudjoe’s dismissal.

Dundee United player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6 (Meekison 83), Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 6; Tillson 6, Glass 6 (Sibbald 68); Cudjoe 5, Watt 5 (Fotheringham 68), Middleton 6; Moult 7.

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Mochrie, Stirton.

Conversation