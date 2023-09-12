16 best training pictures as Dundee United ramp up preparations for Greenock Morton

Dundee United are back in Championship action against Greenock Morton this weekend.

The Tangerines sit top of the table on goal difference from Raith Rovers after four games and are on a seven-match unbeaten run following their SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline.

Scotland’s international clash with England has dominated the headlines in recent days.

But United won’t be distracted from their mission of securing promotion back to the Premiership.

As these pictures show, everyone at Tannadice, including the weekend’s teen debutant Owen Stirton, is hard at work.