Dundee United 16 best training pictures as Dundee United ramp up preparations for Greenock Morton Championship duty calls for the Tangerines this weekend - and work has begun to prepare for Morton's visit. Mathew Cudjoe breaks for goal, shepherded by Kieran Freeman during Dundee United training in St Andrews. Image: Dundee United FC By Sean Hamilton September 12 2023, 5.21pm Share 16 best training pictures as Dundee United ramp up preparations for Greenock Morton Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4719643/16-best-training-pictures-as-dundee-united-ramp-up-preparations-for-greenock-morton/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United are back in Championship action against Greenock Morton this weekend. The Tangerines sit top of the table on goal difference from Raith Rovers after four games and are on a seven-match unbeaten run following their SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline. Scotland’s international clash with England has dominated the headlines in recent days. But United won’t be distracted from their mission of securing promotion back to the Premiership. As these pictures show, everyone at Tannadice, including the weekend’s teen debutant Owen Stirton, is hard at work. Chris Mochrie in the thick of work at United’s training ground. Image: Dundee United FC Declan Gallagher gets the ball at his feet. Image: Dundee United FC Tony Watt has been handed the vice-captaincy by United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Dundee United FC Watt is understudy to captain Ross Docherty, who was enjoying himself as United put the work in. Image: Dundee United FC Craig Sibbald warms up. Image: Dundee United FC New signing Jordan Tillson is still getting to know his new teammates after arriving on loan from Ross County. Image: Dundee United FC Kevin Holt pictured hard at work. Image: Dundee United FC Liam Grimshaw is a big fan of blogging away from football. Image: Dundee United FC Scott McMann is right at home with United after two years at the club. Image: Dundee United FC Ollie Denham in possession as United progress into small sided games. Image: Dundee United FC Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin issues instructions, watched by Kieran Freeman. Image: Dundee United FC Mathew Cudjoe bears down on goal, shadowed by Alan Domeracki and Kieran Freeman. Image: Dundee United FC Jim Goodwin had words of wisdom for 16-year-old starlet Owen Stirton, who made his first team debut in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline. Image: Dundee United FC Holt (right) shields the ball from Stirton. Image: Dundee United FC Stirton was in the thick of the action at St Andrews. Image: Dundee United FC
Conversation