Tuesday court round-up — Cannabis cash confiscation and soldier assault

A Fife-based soldier has admitted injuring a man by repeatedly punching him on the head in a St Andrews pub.

Oliver Passmore was not present when his case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 26-year-old, whose address is listed in court papers as Leuchars Station Army Base, pled guilty by letter to the assaulting a man on April 26 this year, by repeatedly punching him on the head while at The Rule on South Street in St Andrews.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing on the first offender until October 5 for him to be personally present.

Cannabis cash confiscation

A Dundee support worker has had more than £3,000 confiscated after her cannabis enterprise was uncovered by police who came to shut down a lockdown house party.

In August, Dundee woman Emma Rocks admitted being concerned in supplying the Class B drug.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, she had £3,140 confiscated.

The dirty money was uncovered by police who came to the door and Rocks, 26, initially said she the money was from pay as a support worker with Sense Scotland.

She told police she had withdrawn the cash as her ex-partner had her bank details and she was afraid he would steal the money.

However, her story changed when she then claimed she had £2,000 in cash to buy a puppy.

It was acknowledged in court this sum was her entire criminal benefit from the enterprise.

Her co-accused, George Ramsay, was not present and a further confiscation hearing in relation to ill-gotten gains from peddling cocaine and ketamine was fixed for September 23.

Pub assault

A 35-year-old who assaulted a man in a Cowdenbeath pub has been ordered to pay his victim £1600 compensation and perform 225 hours of unpaid work.

Mark Smith, 35, of Torbeith Gardens, Hill of Beath, must pay his assault victim compensation and perfrom hours of unpaid work.

Smith previously pled guilty to repeatedly punching the man on the head and pulling him to the ground to his injury at The Kirk bar in the Cowdenbeath’s high street on April 10 last year.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, defence lawyer Elaine Buist said Smith’s background report was in “positive terms” and he no longer goes to pubs or consumes alcohol, which has played a part in his criminal record.

Sheriff Charles Macnair highlighted Smith has a previous conviction for assault to injury and permanent disfigurement from 2018.

The sheriff said he took into account the circumstances of the offence, which has “some mitigation”.

Smith, who originally faced a more serious charge of endangering his victim’s life by repeated kicking and punching him and stamping on his head, was also given an 18-month supervision order.

Worth it?

A Dundee shoplifter caught trying to steal a trolley full of goods from Sainsbury’s brandished a bottle of Jack Daniels at an employee who tried to stop her and said: “Is this worth you getting hit with a bottle?”

Claire Lizanec was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting shoplifting and acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the Tom Johnston Road supermarket on November 30 2021.

At around 1.30pm, staff heard the security alarm and saw the 42-year-old leave with a trolley.

Others saw Lizanec, of Balunie Street in Dundee, pick up the pace.

One shop worker caught up with her and Lizanec held the bottle of bourbon and asked: “Is this worth you getting hit with a bottle?” and “You want this over your head?”

As she struggled over the trolley, she dropped the bottle, which smashed.

The trolley, with almost £280 worth of goods, was seized but Lizanec ran off with a bottle of Grey Goose vodka and two more bottles of Jack Daniels, worth £92 in total.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.