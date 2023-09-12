PODCAST: Could Dundee United be Championship Invincibles, can St Johnstone shock Rangers and are Dundee fans right to think big?

The league football season resumes at the weekend and Dundee United will be looking to strengthen their grip on the Championship title race by taking care of Morton as comfortably as they have Ayr United and Airdrie in recent weeks.

With the Tannadice side having only conceded one goal to date, Talking Football’s Jim Spence has already got a thought running through his mind that United may be capable of going the whole campaign unbeaten.

As well as debating the likelihood of Tangerine Invincibles, Jim, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the transformation in Declan Glass’s fortunes, another midfield signing and the off-field spat with Arbroath.

Also on the agenda are Perth’s Unpredictables, St Johnstone, as they seek to turn up the heat on Rangers boss, Michael Beale, and the rising belief amongst the Dundee fanbase.

