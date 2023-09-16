Still Game star publicly thanks couple for buying Dundee artist’s painting

A Still Game star has thanked a couple for buying a Dundee artist’s painting depicting actors on the hit TV show.

Rachel Jordan’s painting was snapped up by Craig and Debbie Stephens for £1,000 at an auction for Arbroath charity Skilz Academy.

It was signed by Still Game stars Boaby (Gavin Mitchell), Winston (Paul Riley), Navid (Sanjeev Kohli), Isa (Jane McCarry) and Tam (Mark Cox).

On Wednesday they were at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre for the People Huv Tae Know tour, reliving the ups and downs of their Still Game journey in front of live audiences.

Appreciation from Skill Game star

Gavin Mitchell, who plays Boaby the barman, wrote on X in reply to Craig and Debbie’s post on the event: “Thanks for your generosity and kindness.”

Thanks for your generosity and kindness ! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻♥️ — Gavin Mitchell 🇺🇦 (@GavsterNo1) September 16, 2023

The event was attended by Still Game stars including Sanjeev Kohli (Naveed) and Lynne McCallum (Peggie).

“What a great night,” said Craig.

“We not only won this great painting, we also became friends with the cast and hung out backstage after the show, which was a dream come true.”

The couple, who are based in Edinburgh, have links to Arbroath with Debbie originally being from Carnoustie.

People Huv Tae Know comes to Perth Concert Hall on Friday, September 22.