Home News Dundee

Still Game star publicly thanks couple for buying Dundee artist’s painting

Gavin Mitchell (Boaby) was delighted with the purchase.

By Morven McIntyre
The Still Game painting was created by Rachel Jordan.
The Still Game painting was created by Dundee artist Rachel Jordan. Image: Skilz Academy.

A Still Game star has thanked a couple for buying a Dundee artist’s painting depicting actors on the hit TV show.

Rachel Jordan’s painting was snapped up by Craig and Debbie Stephens for £1,000 at an auction for Arbroath charity Skilz Academy.

It was signed by Still Game stars Boaby (Gavin Mitchell), Winston (Paul Riley), Navid (Sanjeev Kohli), Isa (Jane McCarry) and Tam (Mark Cox).

On Wednesday they were at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre for the People Huv Tae Know tour, reliving the ups and downs of their Still Game journey in front of live audiences.

Appreciation from Skill Game star

Gavin Mitchell, who plays Boaby the barman, wrote on X in reply to Craig and Debbie’s post on the event: “Thanks for your generosity and kindness.”

The event was attended by Still Game stars including Sanjeev Kohli (Naveed) and Lynne McCallum (Peggie).

Craig and Debbie with their prized possession. Image: Skilz Academy.

“What a great night,” said Craig.

“We not only won this great painting, we also became friends with the cast and hung out backstage after the show, which was a dream come true.”

The couple, who are based in Edinburgh, have links to Arbroath with Debbie originally being from Carnoustie.

People Huv Tae Know comes to Perth Concert Hall on Friday, September 22.

