Q&A: Still Game star Paul Riley on famous friends, UFO-spotting and favourite Winston moments ahead of Perth Show

Cult Scottish sitcom Still Game is bringing a night of chat and comedy to Perth Concert Hall, as cast members get together for their stage show, People Huv Tae Know.

Two decades on from the show’s inception, Boabby (Gavin Mitchell), Winston (Paul Riley), Navid (Sanjeev Kohli), Isa (Jane McCarry) and Tam (Mark Cox) are reliving the ups and downs of their Still Game journey in front of live audiences across Scotland.

Ahead of their visit to Perth Concert Hall next week, I caught up with Paul Riley – AKA Winston – to get a sneak peek of the show’s Q&A segment, with some questions of my own.

25 Questions with Paul Riley from Still Game

Apart from Winston, who is your favourite character from Still Game?

I’d probably say Isa.

What’s the most memorable fan interaction you’ve had?

It’s probably unprintable! But everywhere you go, people know the show, which is mental. I was in Australia, and I was driving, and the car in front of me had a Still Game registration plate!

Favourite Winston quote?

Either, ‘Do you mark your diary to get on my t***?’ and the other one is “added-on drivel” which I really like. Both directed at Isa!

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

Well before I went to drama school, I used to work in the Pavilion, so since the age of about 16 I’ve always been in and around theatres.

But I did work for a company called Stent Foundations, and we built the Royal Concert Hall, and I was the chain boy. He stands with the theodolite, which is what the guy looks down to put the foundations of the building in place.

And it’s because of me that the building is now sinking! Sue me!

Where in the world are you happiest?

Westport, Co Mayo or New York City.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Arisaig, it’s got a beautiful beach. I’m still to do the North Coast 500 and I will do that, it’s on my bucket list for sure.

Last book you read?

I’ve just started Bob Mortimer’s book. And Gavin Mitchell gave me one about rock music, so that’ll be the next one.

Music you listen to in the car?

Rock! Your brother gives you your taste in music and your dad gives you your football team. So I’m a rock fan because of my brother and I’m a Celtic fan because of my dad.

I’m friends with Phil Campbell, the lead guitarist from Motorhead which, if you put that against Winston, you would never make a connection there. I’ve been friends with him for 20+ years and he’s the loveliest man you’ll ever meet.

Who inspires you?

I just watched Succession, and Brian Cox is front and centre in that show, and he’s a brilliant actor. He makes it look effortless, which of course it isn’t.

So somebody like that, because then the longevity of your career means you can do whatever you want, whenever you want. You could retire, but you can also choose to go on. That’s the beauty – if there is such a thing – about this job.

Write your epitaph?

I’d copy Spike Milligan and go with ‘I told you I was ill’.

Still Game star: ‘UFOs are real – the government is not’

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My wee French Bulldog, Dweezil – named after Frank Zappa’s son.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Get rid of Donald Trump.

Favourite holiday destination?

I’ve just come back from Hawaii, which was amazing – I missed the fires by a week. I visited that street every single day and it’s all gone now, which is horrible. But Hawaii is beautiful.

What makes you happy?

Just sitting with the dog, watching telly, having time to myself. I don’t really like the red carpet lifestyle.

What makes you sad?

Anniversaries of people who have passed.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

I don’t know, actually! I’m gonnae sit on the fence on that one.

What was the first album you ever bought?

The first single was Games Without Frontiers by Peter Gabriel. As for albums, I was always borrowing my brother’s albums. It might have been Hot Space by Queen.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Fergus McCann, who used to own Celtic, famously asked a taxi driver: ‘How’re you enjoying Glasgow?’ And the driver said: ‘Too much free advice!’

What do you do to unwind?

I was in Phoenix Arizona recently, and I saw a UFO – that’s another story – and the place I was staying had a fire pit. I came back and I bought a fire pit – £40, fantastic!

So at night I sit in the garden and light the fire pit, and just looking into the flames and work out my plan for world domination.

Now you need to tell me about the UFO?

Oh, man! I was in Sedona, and it’s the UFO capital of the world, they claim. And sure enough, I saw this thing. It’s bizarre! I saw it twice. So now I’ve got a T-shirt that says: ‘UFOs are real, the government is not!’.

What or who are you proudest of?

The fact that I’ve been 30+ years doing what I do and having the best time. It’s that old saying, ‘find something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life’. And that exactly applies to me.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

Just the wages!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Well, Ford and Greg who wrote Still Game know that I don’t like heights, and they decided to put me on a high wire at the Hydro. I was 80ft up in the air and I was absolutely s******** myself, so that was pretty hard!

What’s your motto?

“Have a good time all of the time” – from This Is Spinal Tap. That’s in my top three films of all time, along with Jaws and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

People Huv Tae Know comes to Perth Concert Hall on Friday September 22 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the venue’s website.