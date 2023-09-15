Eurovision’s rising star Mae Muller bringing ‘surprising’ self-written album to Dundee for intimate gig

Rising popster Mae Muller’s on the way to Scotland next week – and is hoping for maximum points from the Dundee jury.

The London-born songstress captured a nation’s hearts when she represented the UK in this year’s Eurovision in Liverpool, and she’s heading to Church in Ward Road for the only Scottish date on a five-night promo tour.

It’s all in support of her long-awaited and self-penned debut album, the aptly titled Sorry I’m Late, which just landed in shops.

A playful and wryly observed offering that celebrates the contemporary female experience, the album is a bumper 17-track affair that more than makes up for any lost time.

Boasting dancefloor bangers and mid-paced gems in roughly equal measure, Mae, 26, agrees that Sorry I’m Late is likely to raise a few eyebrows among those whose knowledge of her work is limited to Eurovision anthem I Wrote A Song.

‘I’m looking forward to surprising’

“I think it will,” she says.

“I’m looking forward to kind of surprising them because my passion is songwriting and I’ve been doing it for so long now, and I can’t wait for people to hear that.

“I’ve grown up writing this album, so you can really hear the journey. There’s definitely different vibes when I write a song – there’s the bops, but there’s definitely the flipside of that as well.”

Since her Eurovision dream ended in disappointing fashion four months ago, Mae’s kept her fans – and herself – happy with a series of festival turns.

“I love doing shows – they’re my favourite thing ever,” she declares.

“Being able to get back to that was exactly what I needed and it was really rewarding, and seeing all the faces – it was great. It’s my favourite way to spend the summer.”

Amid the party vibe, though, there’s also been the serious business of enhancing a momentum that’s been gathering since her 2021 breakthrough single Better Days.

Clearly, stepping out in front of thousands is helping develop her stagecraft.

“I think every show you do you learn something,” Mae declares.

“If anything ever goes wrong, or whatever sort of crowd you’re performing to, you just grow confidence. And I’ve been doing it for so long now that I’m ready for anything.

“What festival was it? I was jumping around and my mic pack flew off so obviously I couldn’t hear a thing and I was like, ‘Give me a second’ and I ran off and got it sorted.

“As long as you’re having fun, everyone else is having fun – that’s all just part of the plot.”

‘I love a good old natter’

Mae will be joined by guitarist Mathias Lunde on her upcoming jaunt, which is a prelude to a larger tour in November.

Dance routines are out for Wednesday’s Assai-backed gig, with acoustic numbers and a Q and A in.

“It’s nice to perform more intimately and it’ll be a way for people to really connect with the lyrics,” she adds.

“Dundee is a place I don’t think I’ve been to that much so I’m really excited to see somewhere new, see the people there, and have a nice hang.

“I just want them to feel like we’re in my front room hanging out and having a chat, and it’s a way also for me to show my thanks to people who’ve supported this album already.

“I love a good old natter. That’s when I feel the most at home on stage – when it’s free and I can just like bop around.

“That’s how I tick, so I can’t wait.”

Signed to Capitol Records, Mae’s only too aware there’s pressure to notch hits – but recognises it’s not the be-all and end-all.

“Obviously I want my album to do well and chart, because those things are an instant measure that you can see – and hopefully I can exhale and I can relax,” she smiles.

“But really, I just want people to hear it and relate to it, and to feel less alone when they listen to it. That is the real reward, and when you go out and see people singing the words back to you that’s the biggest success.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but of course I want people to hear it and to enjoy it.”

Mae Muller is at Church on September 20. Tickets are at assai.co.uk