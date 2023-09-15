Eurovision’s rising star Mae Muller bringing ‘surprising’ self-written album to Dundee for intimate gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision’s rising star Mae Muller bringing ‘surprising’ self-written album to Dundee for intimate gig

The London-born pop singer, 26, represented the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Content.

Eurovision Song Contest contestant Mae Muller is coming to Dundee. Image: Harry Carr.
Eurovision Song Contest contestant Mae Muller is coming to Dundee. Image: Harry Carr.
By Andrew Welsh

Rising popster Mae Muller’s on the way to Scotland next week – and is hoping for maximum points from the Dundee jury.

The London-born songstress captured a nation’s hearts when she represented the UK in this year’s Eurovision in Liverpool, and she’s heading to Church in Ward Road for the only Scottish date on a five-night promo tour.

It’s all in support of her long-awaited and self-penned debut album, the aptly titled Sorry I’m Late, which just landed in shops.

A playful and wryly observed offering that celebrates the contemporary female experience, the album is a bumper 17-track affair that more than makes up for any lost time.

Boasting dancefloor bangers and mid-paced gems in roughly equal measure, Mae, 26, agrees that Sorry I’m Late is likely to raise a few eyebrows among those whose knowledge of her work is limited to Eurovision anthem I Wrote A Song.

‘I’m looking forward to surprising’

“I think it will,” she says.

“I’m looking forward to kind of surprising them because my passion is songwriting and I’ve been doing it for so long now, and I can’t wait for people to hear that.

United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller during the opening of the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023.
Mae Muller during the opening of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final. Image: PA.

“I’ve grown up writing this album, so you can really hear the journey. There’s definitely different vibes when I write a song – there’s the bops, but there’s definitely the flipside of that as well.”

Since her Eurovision dream ended in disappointing fashion four months ago, Mae’s kept her fans – and herself – happy with a series of festival turns.

“I love doing shows – they’re my favourite thing ever,” she declares.

“Being able to get back to that was exactly what I needed and it was really rewarding, and seeing all the faces – it was great. It’s my favourite way to spend the summer.”

Amid the party vibe, though, there’s also been the serious business of enhancing a momentum that’s been gathering since her 2021 breakthrough single Better Days.

Clearly, stepping out in front of thousands is helping develop her stagecraft.

United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller during the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest. Image: PA. 

“I think every show you do you learn something,” Mae declares.

“If anything ever goes wrong, or whatever sort of crowd you’re performing to, you just grow confidence. And I’ve been doing it for so long now that I’m ready for anything.

“What festival was it? I was jumping around and my mic pack flew off so obviously I couldn’t hear a thing and I was like, ‘Give me a second’ and I ran off and got it sorted.

“As long as you’re having fun, everyone else is having fun – that’s all just part of the plot.”

‘I love a good old natter’

Mae will be joined by guitarist Mathias Lunde on her upcoming jaunt, which is a prelude to a larger tour in November.

Dance routines are out for Wednesday’s Assai-backed gig, with acoustic numbers and a Q and A in.

“It’s nice to perform more intimately and it’ll be a way for people to really connect with the lyrics,” she adds.

“Dundee is a place I don’t think I’ve been to that much so I’m really excited to see somewhere new, see the people there, and have a nice hang.

Mae Muller is excited to bring her long-awaited debut record to Dundee. Image: Harry Carr.

“I just want them to feel like we’re in my front room hanging out and having a chat, and it’s a way also for me to show my thanks to people who’ve supported this album already.

“I love a good old natter. That’s when I feel the most at home on stage – when it’s free and I can just like bop around.

“That’s how I tick, so I can’t wait.”

Signed to Capitol Records, Mae’s only too aware there’s pressure to notch hits – but recognises it’s not the be-all and end-all.

“Obviously I want my album to do well and chart, because those things are an instant measure that you can see – and hopefully I can exhale and I can relax,” she smiles.

“But really, I just want people to hear it and relate to it, and to feel less alone when they listen to it. That is the real reward, and when you go out and see people singing the words back to you that’s the biggest success.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but of course I want people to hear it and to enjoy it.”

Mae Muller is at Church on September 20. Tickets are at assai.co.uk

More from Music

Roisin Murphy (Matt Crossick/PA)
Roisin Murphy’s album places fifth in charts following puberty blocker comments
Joey Fatone, from left, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC present the award for best pop during the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
NSYNC teases new music for the first time in 20 years
Amy Winehouse in 2008 (Niall Carson/PA)
Mark Ronson shares sweet 40th birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse
Sir Cliff Richard (Victoria Jones/PA)
Cliff Richard releases special version of number one hit 60 years after debut
The Paisley singer said the nomination ‘meant a lot’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Paolo Nutini longlisted for Scottish Album of the Year Award
Eurovision Song Contest contestant Mae Muller is coming to Dundee. Image: Harry Carr.
Dundee music icons in unlikely collaboration for V&A's fifth birthday
Radio 1 Big Weekend audience
Revealed: What visitors really thought of Dundee during Radio 1's Big Weekend
Justin Bieber has paid tribute to his wife Hailey on their fifth wedding anniversary (Alamy/PA)
Justin and Hailey Bieber mark fifth wedding anniversary with loving tributes
Eurovision Song Contest contestant Mae Muller is coming to Dundee. Image: Harry Carr.
REVIEW: The Big Moon shone at PJ Molloys with midweek set that felt like…
The Taylor Swift reporter ‘will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands’ (Doug Peters/PA)
US newspaper chain looking to hire Taylor Swift and Beyonce experts