Raith Rovers’ Keith Watson urges Adam Masson to ‘stick in’ and realise potential

The young defender deputised for Watson last weekend, grabbing his first goal for the club in the process.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Keith Watson and Adam Masson. Images: SNS and Raith Rovers/Jim Foy.
Last weekend, Keith Watson sat out Raith Rovers’ latest victory.

That came in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy against Cliftonville, setting up a fourth-round tie at home to Montrose next month.

Watson’s absence, due to a tight hamstring, from Saturday’s 3-0 win allowed 18-year-old Adam Masson to deputise.

Masson is a confident sort, in the best possible way, and has backed it up so far – making the most of his irregular minutes.

He has started off this season on the same trajectory as last, marking his first minutes with a goal.

“Adam has been great,” said Watson, “he was really good at the weekend and it was good to see him get his goal, it meant a lot to him

Keith Watson praises Raith Rovers team-mates’ work ethic

“He’s a good boy about the place, he’s got a smile on his face. He works hard every day, always doing extra.

“I played with him in the pre-season games. For a young lad, his communication is good, he can read the game well.

“I see him every day in training, he’s got a good chance and if he keeps working hard and sticking in, he’s got the potential to go on and have a good career.”

Raith Rovers duo forming strong defensive partnership

Bouncing back from being subbed off in the first half of the Trust Trophy semi-final to put in a solid performance at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup, was amongst Masson’s highlights last season.

Now he is learning from experienced pros like Watson and Euan Murray.

“Euan is a big, strong defender like myself,” added Watson. “He just loves defending. As a two, I think we’ll get better the more we play together.

“He kind of got thrown in against Partick, that was his first game. He did well and that was the first time I’d played with him.”

Keith Watson warns against complacency

Watson is available for selection against struggling Inverness this weekend after returning to full training this week.

But he has warned against reading too much into the Highlanders’ current predicament.

“I don’t think we can look at the table too much, you never get an easy game against Inverness,” he said.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.

“We need to be on our toes and ready for the battle, make sure everyone is at it.

“We just want to continue this run. Continue winning games, picking up points and stay up high in the table. We know it’s going to be difficult.”

