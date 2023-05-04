How teenager Adam Masson has made the most of limited game time at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How teenager Adam Masson has made the most of limited game time at Raith Rovers

The 18-year-old has been trusted by his manager for some big occasions this season.

By Craig Cairns
Adam Masson started in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Adam Masson started in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Adam Masson has played just seven times for Raith Rovers this season, but he could barely have hand-picked better ones for his development.

They include the quarter-final and semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy and a start at Ibrox in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

Last weekend it involved 90 minutes at centre-back against one of the season’s most potent and most physical strikers.

The 18-year-old was also alongside Liam Dick, naturally a left-back, and could be in contention to play again in their final match of the season versus Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Ayr United striker Dipo Akinyemi was “a handful” last weekend, Masson tells Courier Sport, adding: “But you can’t play to his strengths, you’ve got to do with stuff he doesn’t like.

“I thought I dealt with the challenge well.”

Desire and hunger

His game time – spread across all four competitions – is more than both he and manager Ian Muray anticipated he would get.

“He’s deserved it,” says his manager. “He’s shown a really good attitude in training – and a desire and hunger.”

Adam Mason with his Raith Rovers teammates ahead of the SPFL Trust Trophy final. Image: SNS.

Masson did want to go out on loan but the squad never had the depth in defence to justify it.

He has been offered a new deal but is weighing up his options after spending a lot of the season on the bench with no reserve football available.

The defender backs himself mentally for periods out the side.

It was on display when he took to the field at Ibrox, deputising for the injured Ross Millen at right-back.

When did he realise he was starting? A slight smile comes across his face as he recalls: “Probably an hour and a half before the kick-off.

Adam Masson started at Ibrox versus Rangers. Image: SNS.

“I had a funny feeling, with Rosco being out injured, but it wasn’t confirmed until 90 minutes before kick-off when the gaffer announced the teams.”

He performed well, receiving praise from his manager post-match.

Strong mentality

What was more remarkable is that it was the teenager’s first appearance since being hooked before half-time while 2-0 down to Dundee.

Masson realises it is part of his development, and credits his manager for turning the game around.

“I had to just put that behind me,” adds Masson. “I’m quite good with that – I don’t overthink it, I just put it to one side.

“I use the experience to make myself better but I don’t worry about it, it’s part of football.

Adam Masson was taken off in the first half versus Dundee. Image: SNS.

“I’ve played more than I expected this season, which is a good thing.

“The gaffer has trusted me in these big games. I’ve learned so much, I’ve improved so much – both on and off the pitch.

“As a person and as a player, which I thank him for.”

