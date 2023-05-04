How teenager Adam Masson has made the most of limited game time at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Masson has played just seven times for Raith Rovers this season, but he could barely have hand-picked better ones for his development.

They include the quarter-final and semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy and a start at Ibrox in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

Last weekend it involved 90 minutes at centre-back against one of the season’s most potent and most physical strikers.

The 18-year-old was also alongside Liam Dick, naturally a left-back, and could be in contention to play again in their final match of the season versus Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Ayr United striker Dipo Akinyemi was “a handful” last weekend, Masson tells Courier Sport, adding: “But you can’t play to his strengths, you’ve got to do with stuff he doesn’t like.

“I thought I dealt with the challenge well.”

Desire and hunger

His game time – spread across all four competitions – is more than both he and manager Ian Muray anticipated he would get.

“He’s deserved it,” says his manager. “He’s shown a really good attitude in training – and a desire and hunger.”

Masson did want to go out on loan but the squad never had the depth in defence to justify it.

He has been offered a new deal but is weighing up his options after spending a lot of the season on the bench with no reserve football available.

The defender backs himself mentally for periods out the side.

It was on display when he took to the field at Ibrox, deputising for the injured Ross Millen at right-back.

When did he realise he was starting? A slight smile comes across his face as he recalls: “Probably an hour and a half before the kick-off.

“I had a funny feeling, with Rosco being out injured, but it wasn’t confirmed until 90 minutes before kick-off when the gaffer announced the teams.”

He performed well, receiving praise from his manager post-match.

Strong mentality

What was more remarkable is that it was the teenager’s first appearance since being hooked before half-time while 2-0 down to Dundee.

Masson realises it is part of his development, and credits his manager for turning the game around.

“I had to just put that behind me,” adds Masson. “I’m quite good with that – I don’t overthink it, I just put it to one side.

“I use the experience to make myself better but I don’t worry about it, it’s part of football.

“I’ve played more than I expected this season, which is a good thing.

“The gaffer has trusted me in these big games. I’ve learned so much, I’ve improved so much – both on and off the pitch.

“As a person and as a player, which I thank him for.”