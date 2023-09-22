Jim Goodwin on Mark Birighitti interest and Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss predicts trip into the unknown

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that an Israeli club showed interest in outcast goalkeeper Mark Birighitti — only for the potential move to fall flat.

Birighitti, who endured a nightmare debut season in Scotland last term, is firmly out of the picture at Tannadice, slipping behind Jack Walton, Jack Newman and Ruaridh Adams in the pecking order.

And an exit strategy appeared possible on Wednesday when a side in Israel’s top-flight — thought to be Hapoel Petach-Tikva — made enquiries.

But their transfer window slammed shut that evening with no agreement struck.

“That (Israel) was the last window that was open and there was a little bit of back and forth between the clubs,” said Goodwin. “But nothing came of it.

“So, Mark is still here.

“Luigi (Capuano), the chief executive, deals with that side of things. Obviously, I have a bit of dialogue with Birighitti through the day at training — but the business side of things is left up to the CEO.”

Cudjoe disappointment

A more pressing concern for Goodwin is the absence of Mathew Cudjoe, with United seeing their appeal against the Ghanaian’s dismissal last weekend booted out.

Cudjoe was adjudged to have swung an arm at Morton man Calum Waters during a fractious 1-1 draw.

And a disciplinary panel backed referee David Munro’s on-field decision at a hearing on Wednesday morning.

“We are disappointed with the appeal for Cudj; not having any success with that,” conceded Goodwin. “But we just have to take it on the chin.

“I still don’t think there was any malice in it. Cudjoe was trying to get away from the Morton player and I think the reaction from the player is what causes the decision from the referee.

“But it is what it is. The SFA have come to that decision and we respect it.”

Unknown quantity

And next up for the Tangerines is a visit to Inverness, who dispensed with the services of Billy Dodds in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers last weekend.

While expressing sympathy for the departed coach — who scored 41 goals in 132 games for United — Goodwin faces a challenge to second-guess what changes interim bosses Charlie Christie and John Robertson may deploy.

“I don’t know what system, formation or personnel Inverness are going to play but we have to prepare for a difficult afternoon,” said Goodwin.

“We always analyse every team and look back on past fixtures. Most teams have a system that they play, but we can’t really plan for that.

“In the first few minutes of the game, we will look and see what formation it is going to be — whether it is a back three; back four; two up front — but we won’t put too much focus on the opposition.

“We will try to make sure we play better than we did against Morton, move the ball quicker and be more ruthless.”