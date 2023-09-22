Jim Goodwin on Mark Birighitti interest and Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss predicts trip into the unknown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin on Mark Birighitti interest and Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss predicts trip into the unknown

Birighitti was in talks over a move to Israel.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United boss, on the touchline
Jim Goodwin expects a tough test in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock / David Young

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that an Israeli club showed interest in outcast goalkeeper Mark Birighitti — only for the potential move to fall flat.

Birighitti, who endured a nightmare debut season in Scotland last term, is firmly out of the picture at Tannadice, slipping behind Jack Walton, Jack Newman and Ruaridh Adams in the pecking order.

And an exit strategy appeared possible on Wednesday when a side in Israel’s top-flight — thought to be Hapoel Petach-Tikva — made enquiries.

But their transfer window slammed shut that evening with no agreement struck.

Mark Birighitti on Dundee United duty
Birighitti endured a miserable first season in Scotland. Image: SNS

“That (Israel) was the last window that was open and there was a little bit of back and forth between the clubs,” said Goodwin. “But nothing came of it.

“So, Mark is still here.

“Luigi (Capuano), the chief executive, deals with that side of things. Obviously, I have a bit of dialogue with Birighitti through the day at training — but the business side of things is left up to the CEO.”

Cudjoe disappointment

A more pressing concern for Goodwin is the absence of Mathew Cudjoe, with United seeing their appeal against the Ghanaian’s dismissal last weekend booted out.

Cudjoe was adjudged to have swung an arm at Morton man Calum Waters during a fractious 1-1 draw.

And a disciplinary panel backed referee David Munro’s on-field decision at a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United
David Munro, left, dismisses Cudjoe. Image: SNS

We are disappointed with the appeal for Cudj; not having any success with that,” conceded Goodwin. “But we just have to take it on the chin.

“I still don’t think there was any malice in it. Cudjoe was trying to get away from the Morton player and I think the reaction from the player is what causes the decision from the referee.

“But it is what it is. The SFA have come to that decision and we respect it.”

Unknown quantity

And next up for the Tangerines is a visit to Inverness, who dispensed with the services of Billy Dodds in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers last weekend. 

While expressing sympathy for the departed coach — who scored 41 goals in 132 games for United — Goodwin faces a challenge to second-guess what changes interim bosses Charlie Christie and John Robertson may deploy.

Former Inverness boss and Dundee United striker Billy Dodds
Billy Dodds was dismissed this week. Image: SNS

“I don’t know what system, formation or personnel Inverness are going to play but we have to prepare for a difficult afternoon,” said Goodwin.

“We always analyse every team and look back on past fixtures. Most teams have a system that they play, but we can’t really plan for that.

“In the first few minutes of the game, we will look and see what formation it is going to be — whether it is a back three; back four; two up front — but we won’t put too much focus on the opposition.

“We will try to make sure we play better than we did against Morton, move the ball quicker and be more ruthless.”

