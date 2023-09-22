EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish footballers like Caroline Weir put in an unfair position by Olympic qualifying situation

Football and the Olympics has always been a complicated business in Britain.

For the men, a team was entered as host nation in 2012 but Scotland opted out.

For the women, it’s been a bit clearer, with London being the starting point for a best of GB team that was seen again at the last Games.

It’s certainly not straightforward anymore, though!

To cut a long story short – well, quite short – there will only be a British women’s side in Paris if the Lionesses top their Uefa Nations League group and win a semi-final.

And one of their opponents in trying to stop them doing that will be Scotland.

On Friday, the two nations face each other.

A penny for the thoughts of the likes of Caroline Weir, who would have a realistic shot at being selected by Sarina Wiegman for next summer’s Olympics.

Erin Cuthbert is another one – but in a way it’s lucky for her that she’s not available for the match and isn’t in the squad.

I’m sure Caroline will treat the game the same as any other.

She’s a professional athlete.

🎙️'Absolutely first class from Caroline Weir' 🤩 Just another sublime goal to add to the Caroline Weir collection ⚽️👏 🎥 @bbcalba #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/l6D6Zbd5UC — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) April 11, 2023

Not only is it England v Scotland with everything that goes with that, there’s a knock-on impact on Euro 2025 qualifying and she’ll also want to impress the person who might be picking her for the Olympics.

But you can’t get away from the fact that Caroline could be doing herself out of the chance to get to another Games if she helps Scotland win.

It’s a conflict of interest, plain and simple.

Technically, you could get something similar in curling if England reached the World Championships but it’s obviously less likely.

For the football authorities, they have to make sure this never happens again.

We’re set for a great couple of weeks of team golf.

I’ve got America down as strong favourites for the Ryder Cup but I wouldn’t like to call what’s going to happen in Spain with the women.

The US have a stacked line-up for the Solheim Cup as you would expect – that never changes.

But the depth of the European team may well be unprecedented.

I don’t know Gemma Dryburgh personally but people have told me she’ll take it in her stride.

In Scotland we’re brought up on match play golf.

The interesting dynamic for me will be the captains.

It’s not often you see two feisty ones these days!

Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis are cut from the same cloth.

🗣 "Really just trying to embrace it… If they don't have the music, we'll bring the music!" Europe team captain Suzann Pettersen says the team is 'ready to go' ahead of the Solheim Cup 🇳🇴🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yslNlrJOmo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 21, 2023

“It’s one of the things I look forward to the most about this Solheim Cup is going up against her. I don’t think either one of us will back down.”

That says it all from Stacy.

Long gone are the days when all you have to do is throw pairings together and come up with some motivational speeches.

Great captains in team golf events are meticulous, detail-driven individuals.

That was my Continental Cup experience, when our own Dave Hay dealt brilliantly with curlers from across the globe to help Team World beat America.

He was spot on with his line-ups, knowing when to get involved and when to step back and breaking down the language barriers!

In the Solheim Cup and then the Ryder Cup, it will be a case of precision over passion for the captains.