Raith Rovers 1-0 Inverness: Jamie Gullan ends long wait for win over Highlanders and sends Rovers top

October 2000 – that was the last time Raith Rovers experienced a victory over 90 minutes against Inverness.

Jay Stein and Ivan Mballa were the scorers that, Paul Sheerin was on target for Inverness – 33 meetings ago.

Jamie Gullan was the hero on Saturday at Stark’s Park, giving Rovers a narrow win in what was a tough afternoon.

His thunderous strike, two minutes after he came off the bench with around six minutes to go, gave Raith all three points.

This time… ⚽Raith Rovers v Inverness

🏆 Scottish Championship

📍 Stark's Park pic.twitter.com/JBH6N6HKmP — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 16, 2023

With Dundee United failing to beat Morton at home, it sent Ian Murray’s men to the top of the Championship.

Inverness have the better of the first half

After a decent start for Rovers, most of the half belonged to the visitors – they had the ball in the net at one point through Danny Devine, but the far-side flag ruled it out for offside.

Inverness’ Nathan Shaw had the first meaningful chance of the game, forcing a comfortable save from Kevin Dabrowski.

Back in 2000, it was a Dutchman Guido van de Kamp between the stick and, on Saturday, Rovers were relying on a Polish shot-stopper to keep Inverness at bay.

Dabrowski had to do much better to keep out strikes from distance from Charlie Gilmour and Max Anderson within a minute of each other, midway through the half.

The pick of Inverness’ chances fell to Morgan Boyes, but he could only head straight at Dabrowski from a free header at the back post, while Liam Dick made a last-ditch block as Billy Mckay pulled the trigger.

Rovers had little in front of goal in the first half other than some threatening set-pieces from Lewis Vaughan, with the same player flashing their best chance just wide of the far post.

Sam Stanton was on the end of the only other notable chance but he dragged his shot wide.

Raith Rovers sneak second half for overdue win over Inverness

After another 15 minutes of frustration in the final third, the Rovers boss turned to his bench, bringing on Josh Mullin and Dylan Easton.

Just before that, Vaughan’s snap-shot left Ridgers into a fumbled save and referee Chris Graham stopped the game for a head knock as Rovers tried to force in the rebound.

Inverness retained their threat and the busy Mckay again got in behind the defence but there were no takers on his low cross.

At the other end, Scott Brown shot wide in a very scrappy half of football.

As the game entered its closing stages, Gullan entered the fold.

He immediately came on to take a free-kick that he sent over the bar before charging down the Caley defence and creating a chance that almost led to a Cammy Harper own goal.

Gullan then capped off a jam-packed, two-minute spell by opening the scoring, taking the ball down at the corner of the penalty area before lashing a left-foot strike inside the near post.

That left around four minute plus injury-time for Rovers to see out their first 90-minute win over Inverness in just shy of 23 years.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Watson, Murray, Dick; Brown, Byrne; Vaughan (Mullin 63′), Stanton (Gullan 84′), Smith (Easton 63′); Hamilton.

Subs not used: McNeil, Connolly, Arnott, Hannah, Masson.

Inverness (4-3-2-1): Ridgers; Carson, Devine, Boyes, Harper; Gilmour (Brooks 87′), Anderson; Longstaff, Thompson (Bray 69′), Shaw; Mckay (Samuels 81′).

Subs not used: McKay, Delaney, Doran, Davidson, Hyde.

Referee: Chris Graham