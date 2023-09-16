Raith Rovers 1-0 Inverness: Jamie Gullan ends long wait for win over Highlanders and sends Rovers top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 1-0 Inverness: Jamie Gullan ends long wait for win over Highlanders and sends Rovers top

The striker came off the bench to score the only goal of the game at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan scored the only goal versus Inverness. Image: SNS.
October 2000 – that was the last time Raith Rovers experienced a victory over 90 minutes against Inverness.

Jay Stein and Ivan Mballa were the scorers that, Paul Sheerin was on target for Inverness – 33 meetings ago.

Jamie Gullan was the hero on Saturday at Stark’s Park, giving Rovers a narrow win in what was a tough afternoon.

His thunderous strike, two minutes after he came off the bench with around six minutes to go, gave Raith all three points.

With Dundee United failing to beat Morton at home, it sent Ian Murray’s men to the top of the Championship.

Inverness have the better of the first half

After a decent start for Rovers, most of the half belonged to the visitors – they had the ball in the net at one point through Danny Devine, but the far-side flag ruled it out for offside.

Inverness’ Danny Devine had a goal chopped off for offside. Image: SNS.

Inverness’ Nathan Shaw had the first meaningful chance of the game, forcing a comfortable save from Kevin Dabrowski.

Back in 2000, it was a Dutchman Guido van de Kamp between the stick and, on Saturday, Rovers were relying on a Polish shot-stopper to keep Inverness at bay.

Dabrowski had to do much better to keep out strikes from distance from Charlie Gilmour and Max Anderson within a minute of each other, midway through the half.

The pick of Inverness’ chances fell to Morgan Boyes, but he could only head straight at Dabrowski from a free header at the back post, while Liam Dick made a last-ditch block as Billy Mckay pulled the trigger.

Raith Rovers’ Kevin Dabrowski saves from Inverness’ Morgan Boyes. Images; SNS.

Rovers had little in front of goal in the first half other than some threatening set-pieces from Lewis Vaughan, with the same player flashing their best chance just wide of the far post.

Sam Stanton was on the end of the only other notable chance but he dragged his shot wide.

Raith Rovers sneak second half for overdue win over Inverness

After another 15 minutes of frustration in the final third, the Rovers boss turned to his bench, bringing on Josh Mullin and Dylan Easton.

Just before that, Vaughan’s snap-shot left Ridgers into a fumbled save and referee Chris Graham stopped the game for a head knock as Rovers tried to force in the rebound.

Raith Rovers’ Liam Dick battles with Louis Longstaff of Inverness. Image: SNS.

Inverness retained their threat and the busy Mckay again got in behind the defence but there were no takers on his low cross.

At the other end, Scott Brown shot wide in a very scrappy half of football.

As the game entered its closing stages, Gullan entered the fold.

He immediately came on to take a free-kick that he sent over the bar before charging down the Caley defence and creating a chance that almost led to a Cammy Harper own goal.

Gullan then capped off a jam-packed, two-minute spell by opening the scoring, taking the ball down at the corner of the penalty area before lashing a left-foot strike inside the near post.

Raith Rovers’ Jamie Gullan celebrates his goal versus Inverness. Image: SNS.

That left around four minute plus injury-time for Rovers to see out their first 90-minute win over Inverness in just shy of 23 years.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Watson, Murray, Dick; Brown, Byrne; Vaughan (Mullin 63′), Stanton (Gullan 84′), Smith (Easton 63′); Hamilton.
Subs not used: McNeil, Connolly, Arnott, Hannah, Masson.

Inverness (4-3-2-1): Ridgers; Carson, Devine, Boyes, Harper; Gilmour (Brooks 87′), Anderson; Longstaff, Thompson (Bray 69′), Shaw; Mckay (Samuels 81′).
Subs not used: McKay, Delaney, Doran, Davidson, Hyde.

Referee: Chris Graham

