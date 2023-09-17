4 Dundee United talking points: Wrestling in the box and selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin to grapple

Dundee United surrendered top spot in the Championship after playing out a contentious 1-1 draw against Morton.

A bizarre Robbie Muirhead strike cancelled out Louis Moult’s opener at Tannadice, while Mathew Cudjoe was given his marching orders during a fractious second period.

The result extends United’s unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches, but they now sit two points behind Raith Rovers.

Courier Sport was in attendance to analyse the talking points.

Breakdown in communication

Jack Walton and Declan Gallagher have been two of Dundee United’s most stellar performers in the opening weeks of the campaign, making the nature of Morton’s equaliser all the more inexplicable.

The duo produced a complete breakdown in communication as they sought to deal with a hopeful punt up the field, with Walton coming to collect the ball and Gallagher aiming to head it back to his stopper.

As a result, the big centre-half knocked the ball beyond his keeper and allowed Robbie Muirhead the simplest goal he’ll score all season — and he appears destined to net a few; this was a fifth in his last seven games for the ex-Tannadice front-man.

To say it was and uncharacteristic error from a United side that had only conceded ONCE in the Championship prior to this match would be an understatement — but a reminder of the fragility of a one-goal lead.

While the error was bizarre, it would not have been so costly if United had built upon their first-half advantage, which they failed to do during an underwhelming showing in Tayside.

It was comparable to their recent home win against Airdrie, which was a nervy affair until Kai Fotheringham’s 94th-minute strike made it 2-0. United must seek to retain control of these fixtures and put them to bed.

Referee under the microscope

Referee David Munro was public enemy number one at Tannadice, leaving the field to a cacophony of jeers.

That is to be expected after dismissing Cudjoe in the second half, albeit the certainty with which his assistant, Ross MacLeod, urged him to brandish the red card suggests he must have seen something in the clash with Calum Waters.

If not, United will appeal the decision in a bid to have the Ghanaian available to face Inverness next weekend.

Munro also appeared to get another big call right when he waved away howls for a Morton penalty when Lewis McGrattan hit the deck under a challenge from Kevin Holt, albeit it could be argued that the player merited a booking for simulation.

More frustrating for the fans and Goodwin alike — it should be noted that the United boss was at pains to blame the Terrors’ failings, not the whistler, for dropping two points — was the blind eye turned to grappling in the box.

Morton took a hands-on approach to defending set-pieces, with the physicality extending to a few occasions where United attackers were grabbed around the waist or had their jerseys pulled.

While VAR would have had a field day in the top-flight, there are no such interventions in the Championship and irate Arabs were left nursing a sense of exasperation.

Twenty’s plenty for Louis Moult?

Moult put in an admirable shift on Saturday.

He embraced the battle with Kirk Broadfoot and Jack Baird, giving as good as he got during a bruising 90 minutes.

For periods of the contest, it was a thankless task, particularly after Cudjoe was dismissed; ploughing a lone furrow and trying to get the Tangerines up the park to pinch a winner.

However, Moult did underline his quality in front of goal with a superb header to open the scoring; his fifth of the season.

Should he remain fit and available — and, based on this season, there is no indication that he shouldn’t — then Moult looks a great bet to hit at least 20 goals.

He would be the first man to do that since Lawrence Shankland (28) in 2019/20 and only the second since 2012/13 when Johnny Russell bagged 20.

Indeed, it would not be outwith the realms of possibility that he finds the net 20 times solely in the league.

That feat has only been achieved once — again, by Shankland — since Davie Dodds’ haul of 22 on United’s way to winning the 1983 Premier Division title.

Selection issues to ponder

Craig Sibbald’s return was a welcome one.

Fotheringham was bright off the bench; as was Archie Meekison, whose intrepid bursts from deep aided a fine end to the game for the hosts despite their numerical disadvantage.

Meanwhile, Tony Watt — captain in the absence of Ross Docherty and an important figure in the squad — struggled to impose himself on the contest and remains without a goal this season.

Goodwin is also showing real faith in Glenn Middleton, who did whip in a couple of excellent deliveries in the closing stages, but the winger has seldom made the impact he enjoyed in the opening Championship game against Arbroath.

Allied with the potential absence of Cudjoe, it gives Goodwin some intriguing food for thought ahead of the trip to Inverness next weekend.