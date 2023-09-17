4 Dundee United talking points: Wrestling in the box and selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin to grapple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Wrestling in the box and selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin to grapple

The Tangerines played out a 1-1 draw with the visitors from Greenock.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United surrendered top spot in the Championship after playing out a contentious 1-1 draw against Morton.

A bizarre Robbie Muirhead strike cancelled out Louis Moult’s opener at Tannadice, while Mathew Cudjoe was given his marching orders during a fractious second period.

The result extends United’s unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches, but they now sit two points behind Raith Rovers.

Courier Sport was in attendance to analyse the talking points.

Breakdown in communication

Jack Walton and Declan Gallagher have been two of Dundee United’s most stellar performers in the opening weeks of the campaign, making the nature of Morton’s equaliser all the more inexplicable.

The duo produced a complete breakdown in communication as they sought to deal with a hopeful punt up the field, with Walton coming to collect the ball and Gallagher aiming to head it back to his stopper.

As a result, the big centre-half knocked the ball beyond his keeper and allowed Robbie Muirhead the simplest goal he’ll score all season — and he appears destined to net a few; this was a fifth in his last seven games for the ex-Tannadice front-man.

Robbie Muirhead taps into an unguarded net for Morton against Dundee United
Robbie Muirhead taps into an unguarded net. Image: SNS

To say it was and uncharacteristic error from a United side that had only conceded ONCE in the Championship prior to this match would be an understatement — but a reminder of the fragility of a one-goal lead.

While the error was bizarre, it would not have been so costly if United had built upon their first-half advantage, which they failed to do during an underwhelming showing in Tayside.

It was comparable to their recent home win against Airdrie, which was a nervy affair until Kai Fotheringham’s 94th-minute strike made it 2-0. United must seek to retain control of these fixtures and put them to bed.

Referee under the microscope

Referee David Munro was public enemy number one at Tannadice, leaving the field to a cacophony of jeers.

Scottish FA referee David Munro, pictured overseeing Dundee United vs Morton
Match referee David Munro. Image: SNS

That is to be expected after dismissing Cudjoe in the second half, albeit the certainty with which his assistant, Ross MacLeod, urged him to brandish the red card suggests he must have seen something in the clash with Calum Waters.

If not, United will appeal the decision in a bid to have the Ghanaian available to face Inverness next weekend.

Munro also appeared to get another big call right when he waved away howls for a Morton penalty when Lewis McGrattan hit the deck under a challenge from Kevin Holt, albeit it could be argued that the player merited a booking for simulation.

More frustrating for the fans and Goodwin alike — it should be noted that the United boss was at pains to blame the Terrors’ failings, not the whistler, for dropping two points — was the blind eye turned to grappling in the box.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult battles the attentions of Morton defenders
Louis Moult battles the attentions of Morton defenders. Image: SNS

Morton took a hands-on approach to defending set-pieces, with the physicality extending to a few occasions where United attackers were grabbed around the waist or had their jerseys pulled.

While VAR would have had a field day in the top-flight, there are no such interventions in the Championship and irate Arabs were left nursing a sense of exasperation.

Twenty’s plenty for Louis Moult?

Moult put in an admirable shift on Saturday.

He embraced the battle with Kirk Broadfoot and Jack Baird, giving as good as he got during a bruising 90 minutes.

For periods of the contest, it was a thankless task, particularly after Cudjoe was dismissed; ploughing a lone furrow and trying to get the Tangerines up the park to pinch a winner.

However, Moult did underline his quality in front of goal with a superb header to open the scoring; his fifth of the season.

Louis Moult celebrates his fifth goal of the season
Louis Moult celebrates his fifth goal of the season. Image: SNS

Should he remain fit and available — and, based on this season, there is no indication that he shouldn’t — then Moult looks a great bet to hit at least 20 goals.

He would be the first man to do that since Lawrence Shankland (28) in 2019/20 and only the second since 2012/13 when Johnny Russell bagged 20.

Indeed, it would not be outwith the realms of possibility that he finds the net 20 times solely in the league.

That feat has only been achieved once — again, by Shankland — since Davie Dodds’ haul of 22 on United’s way to winning the 1983 Premier Division title.

Selection issues to ponder

Craig Sibbald’s return was a welcome one.

Fotheringham was bright off the bench; as was Archie Meekison, whose intrepid bursts from deep aided a fine end to the game for the hosts despite their numerical disadvantage.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United's draw against Morton
A disbelieving Goodwin glares at MacLeod. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Tony Watt — captain in the absence of Ross Docherty and an important figure in the squad — struggled to impose himself on the contest and remains without a goal this season.

Goodwin is also showing real faith in Glenn Middleton, who did whip in a couple of excellent deliveries in the closing stages, but the winger has seldom made the impact he enjoyed in the opening Championship game against Arbroath.

Allied with the potential absence of Cudjoe, it gives Goodwin some intriguing food for thought ahead of the trip to Inverness next weekend.

Conversation