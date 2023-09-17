PICTURES: Colour, sun and smiles at first Kirriemuir Pride

The first Kirriemuir Pride brought more than a splash of colour to the wee red town at the weekend.

And organisers of the event hope it will be the start of a bigger celebration in years to come.

Local pubs Three Bellies Brae and the Ogilvy Bar organised the programme.

It included a host of stalls on Saturday including crafts and local organisations like Kirrie Panto group.

All-day entertainment

Cast members from Nova Productions joined in the event to promote their forthcoming musical production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in the Reid Hall, Forfar from October 18 to 21.

Evening entertainment included music from Tom Richmond of Ginger Fruits and Dundee’s Demon Dolly.

Lindsey Wilson of Three Bellies Brae said: “It has very much been our barmaid Jenny Lilja’s idea, she put a huge amount of work into it.

“It’s the first one and we didn’t have a parade but wanted to put on something to promote fun and inclusion.

“For us it was all about fun, colour and being what you want to be.

“It’s been great, hopefully it will evolve.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the fun at Kirriemuir Pride.