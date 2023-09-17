PICTURES: Colour, sun and smiles at first Kirriemuir Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Colour, sun and smiles at first Kirriemuir Pride

Local pubs Three Bellies Brae and the Ogilvy Bar hosted the first Kirriemuir Pride event.

Drew Knox, Dame Debi Diamond, Jenny Lilja, Demon Dolly, Wendy Woolsey and Danielle Myles at Three Bellies Brae. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drew Knox, Dame Debi Diamond, Jenny Lilja, Demon Dolly, Wendy Woolsey and Danielle Myles at Three Bellies Brae. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

The first Kirriemuir Pride brought more than a splash of colour to the wee red town at the weekend.

And organisers of the event hope it will be the start of a bigger celebration in years to come.

Local pubs Three Bellies Brae and the Ogilvy Bar organised the programme.

Kirriemuir Pride
Daisy the PomChi joins in the fun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It included a host of stalls on Saturday including crafts and local organisations like Kirrie Panto group.

All-day entertainment

Cast members from Nova Productions joined in the event to promote their forthcoming musical production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in the Reid Hall, Forfar from October 18 to 21.

Evening entertainment included music from Tom Richmond of Ginger Fruits and Dundee’s Demon Dolly.

Kirriemuir Pride
Bar staff member Samantha Robertson, 22, at Three Bellies Brae. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Lindsey Wilson of Three Bellies Brae said: “It has very much been our barmaid Jenny Lilja’s idea, she put a huge amount of work into it.

“It’s the first one and we didn’t have a parade but wanted to put on something to promote fun and inclusion.

“For us it was all about fun, colour and being what you want to be.

“It’s been great, hopefully it will evolve.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the fun at Kirriemuir Pride.
Kirriemuir Pride
Libby Todd, Lindsey Wilson and Paula Milne.
Kirriemuir Pride
Becca Cannadine with her dog Daisy at Becca’s Resin Creations.
Kirriemuir Pride
Dame Debi Diamond.
Kirriemuir Pride
Three-year-old Addison McDonald (3) has her face painted by Zoe Hamilton of Paint on Me.
Kirriemuir Pride
Becca Howie, Ella Starkey and Stephanie Whyte of Kirriemuir Panto Group.
Kirriemuir Pride
Drew Knox and Danielle Myles from the Nova Productions cast of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Kirriemuir Pride
Main organiser Jenny Lilja in Three Bellies Brae.
Kirriemuir Pride
Lydia Middleton, 5, and Caleb Middleton, 3, visited the event from Brechin.
Kirriemuir Pride
Angus Provost Brian Boyd and his dog Wilma popped in on Kirrie Pride.
Kirriemuir Pride
Kaya Hunter, Toby Sparrow and Lyn Devlin from Under One Rainbow charity.
Kirriemuir Pride
Pride pooches Pippin and Malfoy with Jenny Lilja.
Kirriemuir Pride
Kirrie Panto Group squad Becca Howie, Ella Starkey, Stephanie Whyte, Libby Todd and Paula Milne.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Drew Knox, Jenny Lilja, Wendy Woolsey and Danielle Myles outside Three Bellies Brae.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
A splash of colour for Caleb Middleton, 3, from Zoe Hamilton of Paint on Me.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Aija Sproge and six-year-old Agnese Sproge at the Silly Hands stall.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Emily Smith, Karen Smith, Stewart Marshall and Terry Starbuck take part in the day.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Danielle Myles and Drew Knox from Priscilla, Queen of the Desert with Kirrie’s famous fairytale son.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Marilyn Urquhart, 77, from Kirriemuir decorated for the day.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Look at me! Addison McDonald, 3, has her face painted by Zoe Hamilton.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Stewart Marshall and Emily Smith (back) with Danielle Myles, Karen Smith, Terry Starbuck and Drew Knox.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Lyn Devlin flies the flag for the first Kirrie Pride.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Locals Kate Badcock and Moira Rowan dropped in.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Anna MacCrimon and Becca Cannadine with Daisy the PomChi.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Samantha Robertson of Three Bellies Brae.
Kirriemuir Pride 2023.
Drew Knox, Jenny Lilja, Wendy Woolsey and Danielle Myles outside Three Bellies Brae.

Conversation