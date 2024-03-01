Dundee bubble tea fans form huge queue outside new takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee bubble tea fans form huge queue outside new takeaway

Cupp opened for the first time on Friday afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken
Some customers queued for more than an hour as boba tea takeaway Cupp opened in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Some customers queued for more than an hour as boba tea takeaway Cupp opened in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Huge queues formed outside a new bubble tea takeaway in Dundee as it opened for the first time on Friday.

Scores of people lined Reform Street to try out the offering at Cupp – with some waiting more than an hour to make their order.

Bubble tea, or boba, is a type of tea which originates from Taiwan, notable for its use of tapioca balls.

Huge queues formed as Cupp opened in Dundee for the first time. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The queue stretched down Reform Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The drink is popular on social media due to its colourful appearance and the oversized straw used to suck up the tapioca balls.

Cupp has nearly 90 different drinks on its menu including milk teas, fruit teas – such as strawberry, grapefruit and mango – brown sugar teas and coffee boba.

The Courier went along to speak to some of the people eager to get their hands on one of the teas. 

Charis Gibson and Claire Ling waited an hour in the queue. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Dundee university students Claire Ling and Charis Gibson waited an hour to reach the front of the queue.

Claire said: “I don’t think there are a lot of bubble tea places around in Dundee so we were very excited to hear there is a new store opening.

“I am from Singapore, bubble tea is a huge thing back home, I love it so much so I wanted to try this new shop.

“My friend Charis has tried it once before so I said she should come too.”

‘It feels healthier than a coffee’

Kurt Scobbie, Louise Kearney and Catriona Massie, all from Dundee, wanted to taste the tea after previously trying it at events such as DeeCon.

Louise said: “We love boba – boba for me is like an event thing.

“They do a stall at DeeCon in Dundee – it is a thing I would get while going somewhere so to have one here is really nice.

“And it feels healthier than a coffee.”

Catriona Massie, Louise Kearney and Kurt Scobbie joined the queue to try the new tea takeaway. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Catriona added: “It gives you a little serotonin boost.

“I am torn between two flavours – the strawberry cloud cake or the brown sugar.

“I’ve been craving boba for ages – I have a friend in America who lives near a boba place and she keeps sending me pictures.”

Mikayla Whittle, head of franchising for Cupp in Scotland, previously told The Courier how a steer away from highly caffeinated drinks had aided the brand’s success.

Dundee university students Oliwia Laszkiewicz and Spencer Shek wanted to try Cupp as they thought it might be more affordable than other similar takeaways.

Oliwia said: “We have been waiting about an hour and a half.

“We were going to go – we knew there was going to be a queue but we didn’t know it was going to be so long.

“I’ve tried it quite a few times.

Oliwia Laszkiewicz and Spencer Shek. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“There are a couple of other places.

“It seems quite nice inside as well, hopefully it will be good.

“I had a look at the menu on the app and I will probably get a coffee one as I really need some coffee.

Spencer added: “Some places are over priced, this one seems a little more reasonable.”

Students Rhys Murphy, Cailan Bailes, Ella Yates and Elin Sjoberg met up to try the bubble tea. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Elin Sjoberg, who attends Abertay university, met friends Ella Yates, Cailan Bailes, Rhys Murphy from St Andrews university to try the new takeaway.

Elin said: “I would say it was worth the wait.

“We were only in the queue for about half an hour and got here about half one.

“Once we were inside it was all really quick.”

Cailan added: “It is something fun to do with friends.”

