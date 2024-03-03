Emergency services called to ‘multi-vehicle’ crash near Caird Park in Dundee

Emergency services have been called to a “multi-vehicle” crash on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee.

The incident happened at the traffic lights close to Caird Park and Morrisons.

Passers-by reported seeing a “multi-vehicle crash” at around 12.30pm.

One witness said: “There are around five or six police cars and two ambulances at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.

More to follow