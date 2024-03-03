Dundee Emergency services called to ‘multi-vehicle’ crash near Caird Park in Dundee Police and two ambulances are at the scene on the A90 Forfar Road. By Lindsey Hamilton March 3 2024, 12:56pm March 3 2024, 12:56pm Share Emergency services called to ‘multi-vehicle’ crash near Caird Park in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4911743/crash-a90-caird-park-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services have been called to a “multi-vehicle” crash on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee. The incident happened at the traffic lights close to Caird Park and Morrisons. Passers-by reported seeing a “multi-vehicle crash” at around 12.30pm. One witness said: “There are around five or six police cars and two ambulances at the scene.” Police Scotland has been contacted for more details. More to follow
Conversation