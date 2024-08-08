Former Fife church could be given new lease of life as tearoom and shop

Plans have been revealed to turn a former Fife church into a tearoom and shop.

Evelyn Craig, from Lundin Links, is behind the plans to give the former Strathmiglo Church a new lease of life.

The church, on the outskirts of Auchtermuchty, has been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland for offers over £89,000.

A listing on the Church of Scotland website says it is under offer.

‘Minimal’ structural changes for Strathmiglo Church plans

Ms Craig has lodged plans with Fife Council to reopen the building – which was built in 1787.

A planning statement submitted to the council said: “We intend to exclusively serve cold food.

“No kitchen equipment will be installed – only use of an urn or kettle.

“In terms of structural changes, they are minimal.

“The only large changes would be removing the pews and the lectern, everything else will be non-invasive decoration.”

The business would be open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

There are also plans to create a customer car park.

The plans will be considered in the coming months.

The church is one of several put up for sale across Tayside and Fife due to falling congregation numbers.

It comes after a St Andrews surveyor revealed his plans to turn the former Kemback Church, near Cupar, into a three-bedroom family home.