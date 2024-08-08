Former Fife church could be given new lease of life as tearoom and shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Fife church could be given new lease of life as tearoom and shop

Strathmiglo Church has been put up for sale for offers over £89,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Strathmiglo Church
Planning permission has been submitted to convert Strathmiglo Church into a tearoom. Image: The Church of Scotland

Plans have been revealed to turn a former Fife church into a tearoom and shop.

Evelyn Craig, from Lundin Links, is behind the plans to give the former Strathmiglo Church a new lease of life.

The church, on the outskirts of Auchtermuchty, has been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland for offers over £89,000.

A listing on the Church of Scotland website says it is under offer.

‘Minimal’ structural changes for Strathmiglo Church plans

Ms Craig has lodged plans with Fife Council to reopen the building – which was built in 1787.

A planning statement submitted to the council said: “We intend to exclusively serve cold food.

“No kitchen equipment will be installed – only use of an urn or kettle.

“In terms of structural changes, they are minimal.

“The only large changes would be removing the pews and the lectern, everything else will be non-invasive decoration.”

The inside of Strathmiglo Church. Image: The Church of Scotland

The business would be open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

There are also plans to create a customer car park.

The plans will be considered in the coming months.

The church is one of several put up for sale across Tayside and Fife due to falling congregation numbers.

It comes after a St Andrews surveyor revealed his plans to turn the former Kemback Church, near Cupar, into a three-bedroom family home.

