Terminally ill Dundee woman a ‘prisoner in her own home’ due to parking rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Terminally ill Dundee woman a ‘prisoner in her own home’ due to parking rule

Heather McInnes says she hasn't been able to leave her city home since March.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee woman Heather McInnes
Heather McInnes hasn't been able to leave home since March. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A terminally ill Dundee woman claims she is a prisoner in her own home because she cannot get a disabled parking bay outside her house.

Heather McInnes, 61, who is also severely disabled, has a blue badge.

However, Dundee City Council has told her it cannot provide a dedicated on-street parking space outside her home because she does not have a car.

The former foster carer says her disabilities mean she is not able to walk more than a few steps with a walking frame.

This makes it impossible for her to get to a car unless it is parked directly outside her sheltered housing home on Strathmore Street.

‘There are never any spaces outside my home’

Heather said: “I moved to this house in February and I haven’t been able to get out since March.

“Although I have a disabled blue badge, I no longer own a car.

Dundee City Council has told me that because of this, a disabled space cannot be provided outside my home.

“I desperately need a parking space outside my house to allow me to get out to a car.

Heather McInnes a prisoner due to parking issues
Heather has been told she can’t get a disabled parking space. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This street is always filled with cars, meaning there are rarely any spaces available outside that I could walk to.

“Only this morning my carer couldn’t even get in to help me get ready because she couldn’t get parked.

“As her time is limited, she ended up with no time to come to see me because she was trying to find somewhere to park and couldn’t.”

Heather spoke of one occasion last week when she took seriously ill during the evening.

An ambulance driver was unable to find anywhere on the road to park so had to park on the pavement to attend to her.

‘I sit here all the time and I need to get out even if it’s just for a coffee’

Heather says she completely lost the use of her left leg due to a car crash a few years ago.

She has also been diagnosed with scarring on her lungs after a bout of Covid in 2020.

She says doctors have told her she has emphysema and is terminally ill.

Heather McInnes prisoner in her home
Parking is at a premium outside Heather’s home on Strathmore Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Heather said: “I sit here all the time and, even if someone comes to visit, if they can’t get parked right outside I can’t manage to get to their car.

“I try to stay cheerful but I really need to be able to get out, even if it’s just for a coffee – but that just hasn’t been possible due to the parking situation.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The criteria states that a disabled parking bay can only be installed if the vehicle is registered at the same address as that of the blue badge holder.

“Anyone wishing to appeal a decision can contact our customer services team and ask for their application to be reviewed.”

More from Dundee

Denis Griffin
Electrician broke pensioner's nose in Camperdown Park puppy row
Julie Wardrop with JJ, the written-off Peugeot 106.
Fundraiser after cancer charity car written off while parked on Dundee street
Robbie McIntosh parole
Husband of woman left for dead by Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh breaks silence ahead…
Overflowing bins on Daniel Street, Dundee, earlier this summer. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Dundee bin complaints pile up - and strikes haven't even started yet
2
A head and shoulders shot of Charlie Malone wearing a suit, shirt and tie and standing outdoors
Charlie Malone: The 'working class Lochee lad' whose life was devoted to helping others
The works will take place on the Fintry and Emmock roundabouts. Image: Google Street View
Dundee roadworks: Drivers face overnight diversions on A90 Forfar Road
Police on patrol in Dundee city centre
Dundee police 'monitoring community tensions' as anti-racism group plans protest
17
The specialist homes In Charleston.
First look inside new accessible homes built in Charleston, Dundee
Plans for new housing development at Balgilo Heights, Dundee now exclude neurological centre b
Dundee housing development extension plans set for refusal amid traffic fears
2
Josh McLean
Dundee abuser hit victim's car at McDonald's and issued death threats

Conversation