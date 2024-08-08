9-year-old child kicked by unknown man in Perth

Police have launched a probe after a nine-year-old child was kicked by an unknown man on a Perth street.

The assault involving the 5ft 3in suspect happened just before 2pm on Monday on the city’s Glengarry Road.

Officers say the “unknown” man kicked the child on the leg.

He is described as white, in his early 50s, about 5ft 3in tall and of an average build.

He had short white hair at the front and black hair at the back.

At the time he was wearing a black jacket and grey trousers.

He also had two small dogs with him.

Constable McGuire from Perth police office said: “I would appeal for anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference CR/288774/24.”