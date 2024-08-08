Predator raped girl and tried to rape another in Fife attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Predator raped girl and tried to rape another in Fife attacks

Derek Lamond has been remanded and warned a jail term is inevitable.

By Dave Finlay
Derek Lamond
Derek Lamond.

A sex predator from Fife plied child victims with drink, cigarettes and money as he subjected them to repeated abuse.

Derek Lamond molested two girls and carried out sex acts on them at addresses in Fife and in cars over more than two decades.

The former farmworker went on to rape one victim and subjected the second to an attempted rape.

Lamond, 59, of Arthur Street, Dunfermline, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of 10 offences – none unanimously.

The offences included rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent conduct.

Raped child

Lamond’s sexual crime spree began in 1995 and continued until 2017 when he targeted victims in Dunfermline and other locations in Fife.

He began abusing his first victim when she was aged just four, touching her and carrying out sex acts.

Derek Lamond
Derek Lamond.

He also forced the child victim to carry out sex acts on him.

During the repeated targeting of the child, he provided her with alcohol and cigarettes.

On one occasion when the girl was aged between seven and 10 he assaulted and raped her in a parked car in Fife.

Abused second girl

Lamond also began abusing a second girl when she was aged seven and gave her money, drink and cigarettes over a period of years.

He would instruct the child victim to expose her breasts and assaulted her.

He subjected her to sexual abuse while she was sleeping and tried to rape her during an assault on one occasion at a house in Fife.

During an interview with police after the abuse came to light he denied touching the victims in a sexual manner and said: “I think it has all been made up.”

Lamond was on bail during his trial but following the verdicts was remanded in custody for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing.

In 2017, he avoided prison for similar offending.

The trial judge told him: “You have been convicted of very serious charges.

“Although you have previous convictions you have never previously served a custodial sentence.”

Lord Renucci said a jail sentence was “inevitable”.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow next month.

