Predator raped girl and tried to rape another in Fife attacks

A sex predator from Fife plied child victims with drink, cigarettes and money as he subjected them to repeated abuse.

Derek Lamond molested two girls and carried out sex acts on them at addresses in Fife and in cars over more than two decades.

The former farmworker went on to rape one victim and subjected the second to an attempted rape.

Lamond, 59, of Arthur Street, Dunfermline, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of 10 offences – none unanimously.

The offences included rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent conduct.

Raped child

Lamond’s sexual crime spree began in 1995 and continued until 2017 when he targeted victims in Dunfermline and other locations in Fife.

He began abusing his first victim when she was aged just four, touching her and carrying out sex acts.

He also forced the child victim to carry out sex acts on him.

During the repeated targeting of the child, he provided her with alcohol and cigarettes.

On one occasion when the girl was aged between seven and 10 he assaulted and raped her in a parked car in Fife.

Abused second girl

Lamond also began abusing a second girl when she was aged seven and gave her money, drink and cigarettes over a period of years.

He would instruct the child victim to expose her breasts and assaulted her.

He subjected her to sexual abuse while she was sleeping and tried to rape her during an assault on one occasion at a house in Fife.

During an interview with police after the abuse came to light he denied touching the victims in a sexual manner and said: “I think it has all been made up.”

Lamond was on bail during his trial but following the verdicts was remanded in custody for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing.

In 2017, he avoided prison for similar offending.

The trial judge told him: “You have been convicted of very serious charges.

“Although you have previous convictions you have never previously served a custodial sentence.”

Lord Renucci said a jail sentence was “inevitable”.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow next month.

