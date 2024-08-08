Dunfermline star Matty Todd takes major step in injury comeback

Dunfermline have received a massive boost after Matty Todd stepped up his recovery from a broken collarbone.

The 23-year-old sustained a fractured clavicle in the Pars’ first pre-season match against East Fife at the end of June.

He subsequently underwent surgery and was given a 12-week recovery timeframe.

The midfielder is still six to eight weeks away from a first-team return, but has given his team-mates a huge lift by returning to the training pitch.

He has this week started running and doing some light ball work and has reintegrated into the Fifers dressing room.

The youth product will not be rushed, but will step up his rehabilitation where possible to ensure his general fitness is up to speed when he gets the green light to return to action.

A popular figure at East End Park, Todd has suffered a nightmare spell with injuries since first undergoing an appendix operation in April last year.

Comeback

That was swiftly followed by planned surgery on his nose a few months later and then an ankle operation once the season resumed.

Having also suffered a serious hamstring issue last term, the luckless playmaker was devastated to be ruled out again with his latest injury.

However, he took what manager James McPake believes was the best course of action to go under the knife for the fourth time in a little over a year to have a plate inserted in his collarbone to strengthen it for his comeback.

If things go according to plan, Todd could now be back playing by the end of September.

Meanwhile, striker Chris Kane remains in line for his comeback in Saturday’s ‘derby’ clash with Falkirk.

The St Johnstone striker has played just 45 minutes since last season because of an ankle issue and sat out last Saturday’s opening-day defeat against Livingston.

However, the 29-year-old is understood to have trained well this week and should be included in the Pars squad for the visit of the Bairns.