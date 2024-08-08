Dunfermline star Matty Todd takes major step in injury comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline star Matty Todd takes major step in injury comeback

The Pars midfielder suffered a broken collarbone during pre-season in June.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Matty Todd.
Dunfermline midfielder Matty Todd. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have received a massive boost after Matty Todd stepped up his recovery from a broken collarbone.

The 23-year-old sustained a fractured clavicle in the Pars’ first pre-season match against East Fife at the end of June.

He subsequently underwent surgery and was given a 12-week recovery timeframe.

Pars star Matty Todd wearing a mask to protect his nose following surgery.
Matty Todd started last season wearing a mask to protect his nose following surgery. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The midfielder is still six to eight weeks away from a first-team return, but has given his team-mates a huge lift by returning to the training pitch.

He has this week started running and doing some light ball work and has reintegrated into the Fifers dressing room.

The youth product will not be rushed, but will step up his rehabilitation where possible to ensure his general fitness is up to speed when he gets the green light to return to action.

A popular figure at East End Park, Todd has suffered a nightmare spell with injuries since first undergoing an appendix operation in April last year.

Comeback

That was swiftly followed by planned surgery on his nose a few months later and then an ankle operation once the season resumed.

Having also suffered a serious hamstring issue last term, the luckless playmaker was devastated to be ruled out again with his latest injury.

However, he took what manager James McPake believes was the best course of action to go under the knife for the fourth time in a little over a year to have a plate inserted in his collarbone to strengthen it for his comeback.

If things go according to plan, Todd could now be back playing by the end of September.

Chris Kane scores a penalty for Dunfermline Athletic FC last season.
Chris Kane has been sorely missed by Dunfermline so far this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Meanwhile, striker Chris Kane remains in line for his comeback in Saturday’s ‘derby’ clash with Falkirk.

The St Johnstone striker has played just 45 minutes since last season because of an ankle issue and sat out last Saturday’s opening-day defeat against Livingston.

However, the 29-year-old is understood to have trained well this week and should be included in the Pars squad for the visit of the Bairns.

