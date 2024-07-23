Matty Todd: Dunfermline boss James McPake discusses surgery, recovery and keeping fans’ favourite involved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matty Todd: Dunfermline boss James McPake discusses surgery, recovery and keeping fans’ favourite involved

The Pars midfielder broke his collarbone in the opening pre-season friendly against East Fife.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline boss James McPake and midfielder Matty Todd.
Dunfermline boss James McPake (right) and midfielder Matty Todd. Image: SNS.

James McPake has revealed Matty Todd is ‘in a good place’ and ‘bubbly’, despite the Dunfermline midfielder undergoing surgery on his broken clavicle.

The 23-year-old faces three months on the sidelines after having a plate inserted in his collarbone last week.

The procedure was designed to stabilise the fracture sustained in the opening pre-season friendly against East Fife.

It is the fourth time in a little over a year the fans’ favourite has gone under the knife, following previous operations on his appendix, nose and ankle.

“It went well,” said McPake of the surgery. “He’s certainly not going swimming or playing golf or anything just now, but he’s been great.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake is eager to keep Matty Todd ‘motivated and focused’. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“He’s bubbly. It’s important we keep him motivated and focused – and give him the time as well, because it’s tough.

“Another surgery for him, another extended period out – 12 weeks from the surgery was the time given.

“But he’s in a good place at the minute. So we need to continue that as a football club, keep him going and keep him motivated, and work with him.”

Todd consulted a specialist after picking up the injury, and was told he faced a potential six-week recovery without surgery – and double with.

But, despite admitting the Pars will sorely miss the influential play-maker, McPake is convinced Todd made the correct decision to have the operation.

McPake: ‘Not that big fear’

“I think he made the right call,” added the Fifers boss. “Obviously we gave him advice.

“I think he made his mind up. My opinion on it was get the surgery, his opinion was get the surgery, and the medical staff were of that opinion as well.

“Ultimately, it had to be Matty, but I think it helps he’s had surgeries.

“This is when it’s a positive. You’ve had surgeries, there’s not that big fear of the unknown.

“It’s now stronger than it was before the surgery. With the plate in, there’s less chance of it reoccurring.”

Matty Todd after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic FC in the 2-1 win over Airdrie.
Matty Todd was a key performer for Dunfermline when fit last season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Both Todd – who played just 21 times last season due to his injury lay-offs – and club will now be counting down the days until he is back in the fold and adding drive and energy to the team.

All being well, he could return to fitness in time for the trip to face Airdrie on October 7.

In the meantime, McPake is eager to keep the popular player involved as much as possible around the squad.

“We miss him in training, we miss him on the pitch,” he continued. “We saw the impact he had when he came back last year.

“But he’s been good and if there’s ways we can use him, in terms of on match days or whatever, I’ll find ways to keep him involved and keep him engaged.”

