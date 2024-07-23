Matty Todd: Dunfermline boss James McPake discusses surgery, recovery and keeping fans’ favourite involved

James McPake has revealed Matty Todd is ‘in a good place’ and ‘bubbly’, despite the Dunfermline midfielder undergoing surgery on his broken clavicle.

The 23-year-old faces three months on the sidelines after having a plate inserted in his collarbone last week.

The procedure was designed to stabilise the fracture sustained in the opening pre-season friendly against East Fife.

It is the fourth time in a little over a year the fans’ favourite has gone under the knife, following previous operations on his appendix, nose and ankle.

“It went well,” said McPake of the surgery. “He’s certainly not going swimming or playing golf or anything just now, but he’s been great.

“He’s bubbly. It’s important we keep him motivated and focused – and give him the time as well, because it’s tough.

“Another surgery for him, another extended period out – 12 weeks from the surgery was the time given.

“But he’s in a good place at the minute. So we need to continue that as a football club, keep him going and keep him motivated, and work with him.”

Todd consulted a specialist after picking up the injury, and was told he faced a potential six-week recovery without surgery – and double with.

But, despite admitting the Pars will sorely miss the influential play-maker, McPake is convinced Todd made the correct decision to have the operation.

McPake: ‘Not that big fear’

“I think he made the right call,” added the Fifers boss. “Obviously we gave him advice.

“I think he made his mind up. My opinion on it was get the surgery, his opinion was get the surgery, and the medical staff were of that opinion as well.

“Ultimately, it had to be Matty, but I think it helps he’s had surgeries.

“This is when it’s a positive. You’ve had surgeries, there’s not that big fear of the unknown.

“It’s now stronger than it was before the surgery. With the plate in, there’s less chance of it reoccurring.”

Both Todd – who played just 21 times last season due to his injury lay-offs – and club will now be counting down the days until he is back in the fold and adding drive and energy to the team.

All being well, he could return to fitness in time for the trip to face Airdrie on October 7.

In the meantime, McPake is eager to keep the popular player involved as much as possible around the squad.

“We miss him in training, we miss him on the pitch,” he continued. “We saw the impact he had when he came back last year.

“But he’s been good and if there’s ways we can use him, in terms of on match days or whatever, I’ll find ways to keep him involved and keep him engaged.”