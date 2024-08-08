Fife Baby Reindeer writer reveals he’s been shouted at in street over controversial Netflix show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Baby Reindeer writer reveals he’s been shouted at in street over controversial Netflix show

Richard Gadd, from Wormit, has also received "brutal" comments on Instagram.

By Ben MacDonald and Naomi Clarke, PA senior entertainment reporter
Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd on Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix

The Fife writer behind Baby Reindeer has revealed the “daunting” moments he has been shouted at in the street over the controversial Netflix show.

Richard Gadd, from Wormit, says he has also received abusive comments online since the series hit the streaming service earlier this year.

The former Madras College pupil became a household name overnight when the show – which claims to portray his real-life experiences of being stalked and sexually assaulted by a woman – became the most-watched show on Netflix in April.

However, it has since been the subject of intense public and media scrutiny after a woman who claimed to have been the inspiration for the stalker character took part in a series of interviews and launched legal action.

Richard Gadd turns comments off on Instagram after ‘brutal’ abuse

In an interview with US title Deadline, Gadd revealed how he has had to cope with his newfound fame.

He said: “I have my comments turned off on Instagram, but occasionally I’ll do collaboration posts where the comments can’t be hidden, and some of them are just so brutal.

“I try not to read the comments, but it can be hard, and occasionally someone will send you something, like, ‘Ignore this person’. They are so extreme.

“There have been times where the negativity surrounding the show results in people saying things like, ‘You knew what you were getting yourself into’.

“I think, ‘God, I put my personal life on screen as a commodity, and will I ever get a sense of privacy back?'”

Fife Baby Reindeer writer ‘shouted at in street’

He continued: “Those have been the daunting times in the past three or four months, where I read something, or someone shouts something at me on the street, and I realise I’m twinned with this now.

“And that’s fine, because the majority of people are really kind and understanding, but there is definitely a section of society that has splintered off.

“They don’t want to hear about this stuff anymore, they can’t accept the nuances of it, and they think that I was, I don’t know, asking for it. That’s very hard to live with.”

The 35-year-old, who first launched Baby Reindeer as a one-man theatre show, hopes that the Netflix series will have a positive impact on viewers.

Gadd attending a film premiere with Baby Reindeer co-star Jessica Gunning. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire

He said: “I hope that the legacy of Baby Reindeer that remains is really the kind of good that it did.

“The charity stuff, the comments from people who were moved by the show, and the way it helped them understand themselves.

“I think trauma responses are so difficult to understand when you’re going through them.

“To see a trauma response play out on a television show, I think, has been very comforting to people.”

Gadd has previously responded to Fiona Harvey’s lawsuit against Netflix – launched after she claimed the show’s stalker, Martha Scott, had been based on her real-life interactions with the Fife actor.

