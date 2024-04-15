‘Best thing I’ve ever seen’: Fife actor’s Netflix drama Baby Reindeer hits top of charts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Best thing I’ve ever seen’: Fife actor’s Netflix drama Baby Reindeer hits top of charts

Richard Gadd's show has become the most-watched programme in both the UK and the US.

By Ben MacDonald
Wormit comedian Richard Gadd's show is the most watched on Netflix
Wormit actor Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix

A Fife comedian’s new Netflix show has become an international hit with one fan describing it as the “best thing I’ve ever seen”.

Richard Gadd’s drama, Baby Reindeer – about being stalked by a woman – is adapted from the one-man play he performed at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

In the show – based on true events – Gadd’s character Donny helps a vulnerable woman, which sparks an obsession.

Speaking about the real-life inspiration for the series, the Wormit actor, 33, told The Times: “At first, everyone at the pub thought it was funny that I had an admirer.

“Then she started to invade my life, following me, turning up at my gigs, waiting outside my house, sending thousands of voicemails and emails.”

The woman, known as Martha on the show, sent Richard more than 40,000 emails over a three-year period, nicknaming him Baby Reindeer.

In an interview with Gay Times, Richard said: “It’s essentially revisiting the worst period of your life and reliving the emotion and actions all over again.

“Everyone has a period in their life, it can be a divorce or breakup or bereavement, where they think, ‘I never want to be in that again.’

“I was in that for a one-year writing and seven-month filming process, and it does take its toll.”

‘Tragic and brilliant’ Baby Reindeer a hit with Netflix viewers

Since it was released on Netflix last week, the programme has become the most-watched show in both the UK and the US.

Posting on Instagram, Richard said: “We have hit Number 1 in the USA. You are all beautiful.”

In response, Steven Mills wrote: “Best thing I’ve ever seen. Honestly mate, so proud of you and thanks so much for sharing your story and (for spreading) awareness that this happens with men as well as women.”

On Netflix’s Facebook page, Chantelle Taylor said: “(It’s) so good. Tragic, frustrating, harrowing and generally brilliant.”

Christine Mitchell posted: “It’s definitely a story that needs to be told. I couldn’t stop watching it. Excellent and based on true story.”

In the show, Donny (Gadd) helps a woman called Martha, which sparks a three-year obsession. Image: Netflix

Conor Brady wrote: “Miles better than what I was expecting. Easily the best writing and acting we’ve seen in ages.”

On X, David Opie said: “How Richard Gadd confronts his trauma, processes it and puts it out into the world with such unflinching honesty is nothing short of game-changing.

“And to then act as the lead as well, revisiting it first-hand? Loved it dearly.”

The comic is now writing a drama for the BBC, titled Lions.

He has described that project as “dreams come true style stuff”.

Conversation