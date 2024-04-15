‘Best thing I’ve ever seen’: Fife actor’s Netflix drama Baby Reindeer hits top of charts

A Fife comedian’s new Netflix show has become an international hit with one fan describing it as the “best thing I’ve ever seen”.

Richard Gadd’s drama, Baby Reindeer – about being stalked by a woman – is adapted from the one-man play he performed at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

In the show – based on true events – Gadd’s character Donny helps a vulnerable woman, which sparks an obsession.

Speaking about the real-life inspiration for the series, the Wormit actor, 33, told The Times: “At first, everyone at the pub thought it was funny that I had an admirer.

“Then she started to invade my life, following me, turning up at my gigs, waiting outside my house, sending thousands of voicemails and emails.”

The woman, known as Martha on the show, sent Richard more than 40,000 emails over a three-year period, nicknaming him Baby Reindeer.

In an interview with Gay Times, Richard said: “It’s essentially revisiting the worst period of your life and reliving the emotion and actions all over again.

“Everyone has a period in their life, it can be a divorce or breakup or bereavement, where they think, ‘I never want to be in that again.’

“I was in that for a one-year writing and seven-month filming process, and it does take its toll.”

‘Tragic and brilliant’ Baby Reindeer a hit with Netflix viewers

Since it was released on Netflix last week, the programme has become the most-watched show in both the UK and the US.

Posting on Instagram, Richard said: “We have hit Number 1 in the USA. You are all beautiful.”

In response, Steven Mills wrote: “Best thing I’ve ever seen. Honestly mate, so proud of you and thanks so much for sharing your story and (for spreading) awareness that this happens with men as well as women.”

On Netflix’s Facebook page, Chantelle Taylor said: “(It’s) so good. Tragic, frustrating, harrowing and generally brilliant.”

Christine Mitchell posted: “It’s definitely a story that needs to be told. I couldn’t stop watching it. Excellent and based on true story.”

Conor Brady wrote: “Miles better than what I was expecting. Easily the best writing and acting we’ve seen in ages.”

On X, David Opie said: “How Richard Gadd confronts his trauma, processes it and puts it out into the world with such unflinching honesty is nothing short of game-changing.

“And to then act as the lead as well, revisiting it first-hand? Loved it dearly.”

The comic is now writing a drama for the BBC, titled Lions.

He has described that project as “dreams come true style stuff”.