Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Luke McCowan transfer speculation

Luke McCowan will continue to be a driving force for Dundee regardless of speculation over his future says manager Tony Docherty.

The star man at Dens Park has been the subject of interest for other clubs with the Dark Blues reportedly booting out transfer bids from Hibs and Bolton.

After a superb season last term that delivered 10 Premiership goals, McCowan was inevitably going to attract suitors this summer.

And he got this season’s league tally up and running by knocking in a pressure penalty to earn a draw at Dundee United on Sunday.

Following that came reports of offers for McCowan.

And Docherty is unsurprised there is talk about his midfield maestro.

“It’s speculation,” the Dens boss said of the reports.

“But that’s because he’s a good player. I thought he grabbed the game for us on Sunday.

“I thought he went on to be the best performer on the pitch and when you do that of course he will attract attention.

“People say this, that and the other thing.

“For me, it is pure speculation – until I get told there is anything happened Luke is my captain, a driving force around the place.”

‘He’s my wee buddy’

Some players might let speculation over interest from other clubs go to their heads, allowing it to negatively affect their performances.

However, Docherty has no worries over McCowan. Even if the speculation hots up between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Dens boss added: “He’s got a level head. He shows real maturity and people can see that in his interviews.

“He shows a real level of maturity. He’s not a daft boy, he knows how to conduct himself.

“Luke became a big part of our leadership group last season and he thrives on that responsibility.

“He’s one of those players who puffs his chest out with a bit of responsibility and shows leadership.

“You can see that developing in him. That’s why he’s such an important player at Dundee.

“And, listen, he loves it here. He loves it.

“So until I know otherwise, he’s my player, he’s my wee buddy and he’ll keep playing.”

Aaron Donnelly and other signings?

That’s a possible outgoing.

But what about signings coming in the door?

Talks have been ongoing with Nottingham Forest over a permanent move for Aaron Donnelly after impressing on loan last season.

Asked about the defender, Docherty, though, wouldn’t say much beyond: “Again, there is stuff going on. We’ll get linked with loads of players.

“Looking at that left centre-back with Clark Robertson being injured, that is an area that will come up.

“Again, it is very much speculation and until anything is confirmed I’m not really commenting on it.”

‘A bit of movement’

Donnelly, though, isn’t the only iron in the fire as Docherty bids to improve his Dundee squad.

“We have a bit of movement,” the Dens boss replied when asked about any new recruits arriving soon.

“But as I always say there is nothing to confirm.

“It wouldn’t be right of me to comment either.

“The transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of the month but we have a few things going on in the background.

“There is an ongoing process, it is something we are really diligent in our recruitment work.

“Rest assured we are working really hard to develop areas of the squad we need to improve on.

“But I would qualify that with saying we have a real good base already so I won’t be adding anything unless it really benefits us.”