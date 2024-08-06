Dundee remain tight-lipped amid reports of bids for star man Luke McCowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee remain tight-lipped amid reports of bids for star man Luke McCowan

The 26-year-old is attracting interest.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Luke McCowan made it 2-2 for Dundee at Dundee United over the weekend. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee are neither confirming nor denying they have rejected two bids for star man Luke McCowan.

The 26-year-old scored 10 Premiership goals last season as the Dark Blues finished in the top six.

And he continued that scoring form with a second-half penalty to earn his side a point in Sunday’s derby at Dundee United.

After a stellar season and contract heading into its final year, speculation has mounted over McCowan’s future.

Dundee offered the midfield man a new deal earlier this year but nothing has been agreed.

Luke McCowan enjoys his derby equaliser for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan enjoys his derby equaliser for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Now Sky Sports have reported that the Dens Park club have booted out two bids for their stand-in skipper.

Hibs have been credited with interest all summer and it appears they have been joined by English League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

The Dens Park club, however, are remaining tight-lipped on the future of their star man.

A Dundee spokesman said: “The club won’t be making any comment on any individual transfers, as is the usual process, for incomings and departures until deals are complete.”

And the player himself gave no hint of desperately wanting to leave the club on Sunday.

Speaking after scoring in the derby, McCowan said on his future: “I am a Dundee player as it is.

“There has been nothing that has been put on my plate that is going to make me leave here anytime soon.

“I am the captain here and I need to take responsibility in each game.”

Conversation