Dundee remain tight-lipped amid reports of bids for star man Luke McCowan

Dundee are neither confirming nor denying they have rejected two bids for star man Luke McCowan.

The 26-year-old scored 10 Premiership goals last season as the Dark Blues finished in the top six.

And he continued that scoring form with a second-half penalty to earn his side a point in Sunday’s derby at Dundee United.

After a stellar season and contract heading into its final year, speculation has mounted over McCowan’s future.

Dundee offered the midfield man a new deal earlier this year but nothing has been agreed.

Now Sky Sports have reported that the Dens Park club have booted out two bids for their stand-in skipper.

Hibs have been credited with interest all summer and it appears they have been joined by English League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

The Dens Park club, however, are remaining tight-lipped on the future of their star man.

A Dundee spokesman said: “The club won’t be making any comment on any individual transfers, as is the usual process, for incomings and departures until deals are complete.”

And the player himself gave no hint of desperately wanting to leave the club on Sunday.

Speaking after scoring in the derby, McCowan said on his future: “I am a Dundee player as it is.

“There has been nothing that has been put on my plate that is going to make me leave here anytime soon.

“I am the captain here and I need to take responsibility in each game.”