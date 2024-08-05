Luke McCowan reveals half-time message in ‘big’ derby team-talk as he addresses Dundee future

Luke McCowan says half-time was the crucial moment for Dundee in Sunday’s derby draw with Dundee United.

The Dark Blues went in at the break 2-1 down after being second-best in the opening period at Tannadice.

But they found their way back into the contest and grabbed a deserved equaliser after Simon Murray had been felled in the area by Ross Graham.

McCowan took the ball as he resumed his penalty responsibilities from last season and made no mistake.

In the end, they could have won the game but McCowan was pleased by the second-half reaction.

“Regardless of the score it was always going to be a big half-time,” he said.

“It is all about the team who reacts the best that goes out to win the game.

“There aren’t a lot in these games.

“We were miles off it in the first half and it is not a Dundee team people are used to watching.

“Weren’t good on the ball, gave it away too many times and didn’t create enough chances.

“We didn’t test their backline enough and we knew we had to change it.”

Half-time message

And the message at the break?

“I just tried to keep people positive,” McCowan added.

“I will tell people off, including myself if we are giving the ball away.

“The manager comes in with his message and after he delivers it then me and some of the other boys talk.

“We have loads of captains in there and especially the boys who have played in the games.

“They were telling us at half-time, [Jordan] McGhee and Simon [Murray].

“They were big voices because it is different to most games.

“That was the major disappointment in the first half that there weren’t enough voices.

“When you play in these games you can’t hear.

“You need to learn to look around, see what messages are being passed and make sure you know your job.

“It will have been a huge learning curve to a lot of people.”

Penalty

But Dundee found their way back into the game to earn their first Premiership point of the season as Murray went down in the area.

A big penalty coming after missing his last one against Kilmarnock on the final day of the previous season, McCowan showed no hint of pressure as he clipped the ball up the middle.

“I’m only 12 yards out and I shouldn’t be missing,” he said.

“I know pressure can get to myself. It got to me at Kilmarnock but I have put a lot of practice in since then.

“I’d known where I was going and what my route was before Sunday.

“I change where I go week to week and study the goalkeeper.

“I was glad I could repay the fans who turned out in their numbers.”

Future at Dundee?

One big question to answer is over McCowan’s future.

Last season saw him become a key man at Dens Park, scoring 10 goals and leading the scoring charts from midfield.

This summer has brought plenty of speculation around his future with a contract offer from Dundee on the table for a number of months but still unsigned.

McCowan’s Dundee contract ends next summer.

Asked about his future, McCowan responded: “I am a Dundee player as it is.

“There has been nothing that has been put on my plate that is going to make me leave here anytime soon.

“I am the captain here and I need to take responsibility in each game.”