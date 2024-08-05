Luke McCowan reveals half-time message in ‘big’ derby team-talk as he addresses Dundee future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke McCowan reveals half-time message in ‘big’ derby team-talk as he addresses Dundee future

The Dark Blues came from behind to draw after McCowan made it 2-2 from the spot.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan enjoys his derby equaliser for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan enjoys his derby equaliser for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Luke McCowan says half-time was the crucial moment for Dundee in Sunday’s derby draw with Dundee United.

The Dark Blues went in at the break 2-1 down after being second-best in the opening period at Tannadice.

But they found their way back into the contest and grabbed a deserved equaliser after Simon Murray had been felled in the area by Ross Graham.

McCowan took the ball as he resumed his penalty responsibilities from last season and made no mistake.

In the end, they could have won the game but McCowan was pleased by the second-half reaction.

“Regardless of the score it was always going to be a big half-time,” he said.

Luke McCowan enjoys the moment after his penalty levelled the scores for Dundee at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan enjoys the moment after his penalty levelled the scores for Dundee at Dundee United. Image: SNS

“It is all about the team who reacts the best that goes out to win the game.

“There aren’t a lot in these games.

“We were miles off it in the first half and it is not a Dundee team people are used to watching.

“Weren’t good on the ball, gave it away too many times and didn’t create enough chances.

“We didn’t test their backline enough and we knew we had to change it.”

Half-time message

And the message at the break?

“I just tried to keep people positive,” McCowan added.

“I will tell people off, including myself if we are giving the ball away.

“The manager comes in with his message and after he delivers it then me and some of the other boys talk.

Seb Palmer-Houlden reacts after making it 1-1. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden reacts after making it 1-1 in the first half. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

“We have loads of captains in there and especially the boys who have played in the games.

“They were telling us at half-time, [Jordan] McGhee and Simon [Murray].

“They were big voices because it is different to most games.

“That was the major disappointment in the first half that there weren’t enough voices.

“When you play in these games you can’t hear.

“You need to learn to look around, see what messages are being passed and make sure you know your job.

“It will have been a huge learning curve to a lot of people.”

Penalty

But Dundee found their way back into the game to earn their first Premiership point of the season as Murray went down in the area.

A big penalty coming after missing his last one against Kilmarnock on the final day of the previous season, McCowan showed no hint of pressure as he clipped the ball up the middle.

McCowan strokes home the penalty. Image: Shutterstock
McCowan strokes home the penalty. Image: Shutterstock

“I’m only 12 yards out and I shouldn’t be missing,” he said.

“I know pressure can get to myself. It got to me at Kilmarnock but I have put a lot of practice in since then.

“I’d known where I was going and what my route was before Sunday.

“I change where I go week to week and study the goalkeeper.

“I was glad I could repay the fans who turned out in their numbers.”

Future at Dundee?

Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. McCowan’s Dundee contract is up next summer. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

One big question to answer is over McCowan’s future.

Last season saw him become a key man at Dens Park, scoring 10 goals and leading the scoring charts from midfield.

This summer has brought plenty of speculation around his future with a contract offer from Dundee on the table for a number of months but still unsigned.

McCowan’s Dundee contract ends next summer.

Asked about his future, McCowan responded: “I am a Dundee player as it is.

“There has been nothing that has been put on my plate that is going to make me leave here anytime soon.

“I am the captain here and I need to take responsibility in each game.”

Conversation