Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on new contract wish as he talks top-six hopes and Kilmarnock dismay

The 26-year-old has been a top performer for the Dark Blues this season.

By George Cran
Dundee FC player Luke McCowan with his bootbag under his arm and training kit on.
Dundee's Luke McCowan has been in excellent form for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Star man Luke McCowan is keen to extend his contract at Dundee.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in dark blue, topping the club’s scoring charts after Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Kilmarnock.

He’s on seven goals for the season and has played a key role in the club’s impressive return to the Premiership as they battle it out for a top-six place.

McCowan signed a new contract last summer to keep him at the club until 2025.

However, he’d be delighted to extend his stay at Dens Park beyond that.

Luke McCowan makes no mistake from the spot against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Luke McCowan makes no mistake from the spot against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Asked if there was anything happening on the contract front, McCowan replied: “Hopefully it comes and if it does I will be buzzing.

“I am happy with where I am just now and playing good football.”

‘Sick of giving away points’

McCowan is indeed playing good football and largely so has his team this season.

However, the weekend draw with Kilmarnock repeated an unwanted habit for the Dark Blues this term – letting leads slip.

Twice they were ahead against the high-flying Ayrshire side but came away with just a point.

“We should have seen the game out and we never,” McCowan said.

Robbie Deas celebrates after earning his side a point. Image: SNS
Robbie Deas celebrates after earning his side a point. Image: SNS

“I am sick of talking about giving away points when we are in winning positions.

“Obviously the reaction was good from the midweek game but we knew that was going to happen.

“People always talk about when you get beaten by a big score, how you are going to react and we knew we had to react well.

‘Won’t chuck it now’

“We knew that our start was massive after the situation in midweek.

“We had to show people that we are not here to roll over, we have had a good season and we won’t chuck it now.

Killie keeper Will Dennis got a hand to McCowan's penalty but couldn't keep it out. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Killie keeper Will Dennis got a hand to McCowan’s penalty but couldn’t keep it out. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“We want to push for top six and our first 30 minutes showed that.

“(Kilmarnock) are a good side and were sitting top four. They were always going to have spells in the game and we just had to ride them out and then push on.

“At the end of the game when they got their spell we just didn’t deal with it well enough.

“We haven’t learned from it as well as we could have.”

Dundee now face a weekend off before welcoming Aberdeen to Dens Park in the Premiership next Wednesday.

