Dundee Olympia: Only cubicle in men’s toilet shut for months as operator waits on parts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia: Only cubicle in men’s toilet shut for months as operator waits on parts

It is yet another headache for bosses at the crisis-hit swimming centre, which could now be the subject of a formal investigation.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Olympia centre was closed in October 2021.
The Olympia in Dundee has been beset by problems. Image: Alan Richardson

The only cubicle in the men’s toilet at Dundee’s Olympia centre has been out of action for months as the operator waits on it being fixed, it has emerged.

Dundee City Council, which owns the centre, says the cubicle is out of order because of the “lead-in time” for parts being delivered.

Swimmers say it has been out of bounds since at least late December – just days after the swimming pools reopened following more than £6 million of repairs.

The exact issue with the cubicle has not been confirmed.

It is the latest issue at the crisis-hit centre, where the leisure and toddler pools have been shut for a month after a metal rod fell from a flume structure, while further rust has been discovered inside the building.

Olympia toilet closed ‘due to lead-in time for delivery of parts’

One swimmer told The Courier: “I was at the Olympia not long after it reopened, between Christmas and New Year, and the men’s toilet cubicle was off-limits then.

“I assumed it might have been a temporary issue on that day, but it turns out it has been shut for weeks.

“It’s a disgrace that they can’t get this place working properly even after it was shut for more than two years.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “The toilet cubicle has been closed for a period of time due to the lead-in time for delivery of replacement parts.

“Work to bring it back into use will be carried out as soon as the parts are available.”

The council has yet to commit to a timescale for the reopening of the leisure and toddler pools

The Olympia features three flumes.
The leisure pool, including the flumes, is shut. Image: Alan Richardson

However, on Friday, council leader John Alexander lost patience with the saga and U-turned on calls for an independent probe into what has gone wrong at the facility – which opened in 2013 at a cost of £32 million.

He said he was “struggling to contain his anger” as he waited for updates on when the latest closure would end.

The council spokesperson added: “At this time investigations and works continue to progress at Olympia.

“There is no further update regarding an opening date.

“In the meantime, the competition/training pool, gym and activity room are open as normal.”

‘It’s extremely concerning to learn of further issues at Olympia’

Fraser Macpherson, the council’s Lib Dem group leader, raised the toilet issue with the council’s property chiefs after being contacted by a constituent.

He said: “Since Olympia reopened to the public just before Christmas, it has been extremely concerning to learn of further issues.

“An Olympia independent inquiry needs to have a clear focus – who is actually going to carry it out and at what additional cost?

“It must have a clear remit in relation to expected outcomes and a proper timeframe for all issues to be resolved.”

Conversation