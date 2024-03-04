Dundee Olympia: Only cubicle in men’s toilet shut for months as operator waits on parts

The only cubicle in the men’s toilet at Dundee’s Olympia centre has been out of action for months as the operator waits on it being fixed, it has emerged.

Dundee City Council, which owns the centre, says the cubicle is out of order because of the “lead-in time” for parts being delivered.

Swimmers say it has been out of bounds since at least late December – just days after the swimming pools reopened following more than £6 million of repairs.

The exact issue with the cubicle has not been confirmed.

It is the latest issue at the crisis-hit centre, where the leisure and toddler pools have been shut for a month after a metal rod fell from a flume structure, while further rust has been discovered inside the building.

Olympia toilet closed ‘due to lead-in time for delivery of parts’

One swimmer told The Courier: “I was at the Olympia not long after it reopened, between Christmas and New Year, and the men’s toilet cubicle was off-limits then.

“I assumed it might have been a temporary issue on that day, but it turns out it has been shut for weeks.

“It’s a disgrace that they can’t get this place working properly even after it was shut for more than two years.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “The toilet cubicle has been closed for a period of time due to the lead-in time for delivery of replacement parts.

“Work to bring it back into use will be carried out as soon as the parts are available.”

The council has yet to commit to a timescale for the reopening of the leisure and toddler pools

However, on Friday, council leader John Alexander lost patience with the saga and U-turned on calls for an independent probe into what has gone wrong at the facility – which opened in 2013 at a cost of £32 million.

He said he was “struggling to contain his anger” as he waited for updates on when the latest closure would end.

The council spokesperson added: “At this time investigations and works continue to progress at Olympia.

“There is no further update regarding an opening date.

“In the meantime, the competition/training pool, gym and activity room are open as normal.”

‘It’s extremely concerning to learn of further issues at Olympia’

Fraser Macpherson, the council’s Lib Dem group leader, raised the toilet issue with the council’s property chiefs after being contacted by a constituent.

He said: “Since Olympia reopened to the public just before Christmas, it has been extremely concerning to learn of further issues.

“An Olympia independent inquiry needs to have a clear focus – who is actually going to carry it out and at what additional cost?

“It must have a clear remit in relation to expected outcomes and a proper timeframe for all issues to be resolved.”