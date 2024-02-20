New blow for Dundee’s Olympia swimming pools as rust confirmed

Rust has been detected at Dundee’s Olympia swimming pools.

Local authority bosses claim the corrosion at the foot of the diving pool stairs, which has only just been discovered, is minor.

However, they add that repair work could be disruptive.

For that reason the work will be carried out during future annual maintenance.

Rust reported at diving pool stairs

The latest headache for Olympia bosses comes less than two weeks after it was revealed that a metal rod had fallen from the red flume at the leisure pool, almost hitting a swimmer below.

The details emerged after days of silence from operator Leisure and Culture Dundee, which blamed a “technical issue” for the recent and unexpected closure of both the leisure and toddler pools.

Two months ago the crisis-hit centre reopened following a two-year closure and £6 million worth of repairs, which included addressing corrosion on the flumes.

Then, on February 14, The Courier revealed that Olympia officials had ‘urgent’ concerns about the state of the Dundee centre just weeks after the repairs.

The latest concerns regarding rust were passed to Dundee Liberal Democrat group leader Fraser Macpherson.

Mr Macpherson said: “I was contacted by a constituent who said they were really concerned to notice that rust has already started re-appearing at the foot of the stairs going up to the diving boards, and the bottom of the pillars that hold the diving boards.”

The councillor then contacted Dundee City Council who confirmed there was a rust issue.

Olympia repairs could be ‘disruptive’

In a response to Mr Macpherson, Neil Martin, from the city development department, said: “Now that officers have had the opportunity to inspect, there are indeed signs of localised minor corrosion at the base of the dive pool stair.

“This particular instance can be attributed to very localised corrosion, concealed just below the level of the floor tiling and would not have been visible in carrying out the recent refurbishment.

“This is cosmetic and non-structural in nature and whilst a repair would be extremely localised, it could be disrupting in nature.

“Tiles would need to be lifted locally, and an element of floor screen broken out to ensure that all corrosion below the level of the current floor finishes is dealt with and treated, prior to reinstatement.”

Mr Martin added: “A regime is required for the management of rust to protect the building as well as the importance of appearance for the customers.

“The strategy will be to pick these up at future planned closures when noise and dust disruption can be managed and avoid disrupting the running of the facility.”

Still no opening date following latest Dundee pool closure

Mr Macpherson said he has since had confirmation that the rust repairs will be carried out during future proposed annual maintenance.

He said: “I have sought and been given a reassurance that the pools won’t be closed further in the meantime to allow the rust repairs to be carried out.

“I have been told that in future the pool will be closed for annual maintenance and the work will be carried out then.”

Mr Macpherson said he has also asked how long the pools are to remain closed following the latest incident earlier this month.

He added: “I am waiting for a response.”