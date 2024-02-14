Olympia officials had ‘urgent’ concerns about state of Dundee centre weeks after £6m repair job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olympia officials had ‘urgent’ concerns about state of Dundee centre weeks after £6m repair job

The latest revelation only came to light after The Courier asked Leisure and Culture Dundee to publish minutes of its meetings.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Concerns were raised about the Olympia in November. Image: Alan Richardson
Olympia chiefs had “urgent” concerns over the state of the Dundee leisure centre just weeks after it had undergone a £6 million repair job.

The Courier can reveal how a Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD) committee had “various concerns” about the condition of the beleaguered facility at the start of November.

That was just a few weeks after the Olympia had been handed back to the council arm’s-length body after a closure lasting more than two years.

It raises further questions about the condition of the centre, parts of which have now been shut again due to more issues with the infrastructure.

The details of the concerns only emerged after The Courier asked LCD why it had not published minutes of its most recent meetings on its website.

‘Detailed list of items urgently requiring action’ at Olympia just days after repairs

The minutes of the November 1 meeting, under the heading “Olympia update”, state: “The managing director advised that following a meeting of the health, safety and property committee which had taken place on site, various concerns had been raised.

“A detailed list of items urgently requiring action had been forwarded to the project team and until these had been completed satisfactorily, it was agreed the Leisure and Culture Dundee would not be in a position to take back responsibility for the facility.”

The minutes added: “Concern was expressed by the board regarding the impact a delay to opening would have on the goodwill of customers and the effect that this would have on income projections.”

Metal rod failure closes Olympia pools
The flumes at the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

The list of items needing “urgent” attention has not been confirmed but a spokesperson for LCD told The Courier: “The list of items referred to in the minute of November 1 2023 was completed satisfactorily prior to reopening.”

When contacted for comment, Councillor Will Dawson – chair of the committee that raised the concerns – referred The Courier to the LCD statement.

Robertson Construction Tayside Ltd had the contract for carrying out the repairs.

The firm declined to comment.

Getting information on Olympia ‘like wading through treacle’

Officials claim the latest closure is not linked to the £6m of repairs.

A timescale for the reopening of the leisure and toddler pools has not been confirmed, but there are fears it could take weeks, with a “programme of work” being identified by the council.

The leisure board is now coming under scrutiny for its lack of transparency after details of its discussions about the Olympia and other leisure facilities were not proactively published on its website.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the council’s Labour Group, said: “LCD should not be as secretive as it has been over the Olympia situation.

“There are many things relating to the Olympia fiasco, including around the lack of maintenance over the years, that should have been minuted and made publicly available that haven’t been.

“LCD needs to be more open and transparent about decisions it makes where it involves money coming out of the public purse.”

The list of minutes on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website on Monday (left) before documents from three meetings were added (right) after The Courier had asked about them.

Fraser Macpherson, Lib Dem group leader, said: “The organisation has been very tawdry in making information available.

“When I was trying to get clarity on when Olympia was to reopen after two years of closure, it was like wading through treacle.

“LCD really needs to do better than it has been doing when it comes to transparency.”

Leisure chiefs: ‘We’re under no obligation to publish minutes of meetings’

It is the second time LCD has had to be pressed to publish minutes of its meetings.

In November, several months’ worth of minutes appeared on the LCD website after The Courier had sent a Freedom of Information request to the organisation, asking for copies of them.

A spokesperson for LCD said: “Minutes from our board meetings are published and the latest are available on our website, although Leisure and Culture Dundee is under no obligation to publish minutes of any trustee meetings online.”

