Customers left alarmed by electrician’s bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco

A paranoid, drug-addled electrician made a dash around Tesco in Forfar, crawling under a customer’s trolley and falling into the bread display.

Cocaine-carrying Guy Mathieson banged into someone as he ran into the supermarket, before dashing round the store alarming customers, then escaping through a fire exit.

He was sentenced after admitting a string of drug-fuelled charges relating to the bizarre incident last autumn.

Mathieson, 30, now living in Dumfriesshire, was handed unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody and asked if he recognised the man described in court.

Supermarket sweep

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Forfar Sheriff Court: “At about 1.50pm, the accused ran into Tesco, almost knocking someone over as he did so.

“He then ran to the kiosk and asked for an ambulance before he started to run about the shop.

“The accused ran to the kiosk and entered the staff area behind the counter before crouching down.”

An employee tried to speak with him and Mathieson repeatedly asked for an ambulance.

Mr Craib said: “Two other members of staff arrived, having been contacted.

“When they arrived, the accused stood up and ran past them, running about the tills.

“He crouched down and crawled under a woman’s trolley.

“The accused then ran to the back of the store and fell into the bread section.

“As he stood up, a silver butter knife fell from his person.

“The accused then ran to the self-scan area and crawled under the shelf before again running about the shop.

“He then ran out a fire escape, setting off the fire alarm.

“Members of the public were clearly alarmed by the accused’s behaviour, with young children witnessing his actions.”

Police assault and drug possession

Police had been contacted and found Mathieson on the ground outside.

He repeatedly told officers: “I’ve not done anything.”

While being arrested, he kicked out, striking a constable’s arm.

He was taken to Ninewells, then Dundee police HQ where police found cocaine in his possession.

Mathieson admitted breaching the peace on October 5 last year, including placing customers in a state of fear or alarm for their safety.

He also admitted assaulting PC Keiren Guthrie by kicking him on the body to his injury and possessing £40 worth of cocaine.

Drugs at root of ‘bizarre’ behaviour

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “Last year he spent a period of time in Carseview suffering from a drug-induced psychosis.

“This appears to be a drug-related incident.

“He developed some sort of paranoia.

“That’s the explanation for his bizarre behaviour in Tesco in Forfar.

“He’s keen to address his underlying issues. He’s already engaging with a group in Dumfries.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed 12 months supervision, 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed in six months and a fine of £225, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

The first offender’s sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff said: “I don’t know if the person that’s just been described is someone that you recognise.

“Clearly, you’re a very different person when you’re under the influence of cocaine.

“What you did in Tesco must have been extremely alarming for anybody.”

