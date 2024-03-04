Customers left alarmed by electrician’s bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Customers left alarmed by electrician’s bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco

Drug-induced paranoia was blamed for cocaine-carrying Guy Mathieson's behaviour.

By Ross Gardiner
Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A paranoid, drug-addled electrician made a dash around Tesco in Forfar, crawling under a customer’s trolley and falling into the bread display.

Cocaine-carrying Guy Mathieson banged into someone as he ran into the supermarket, before dashing round the store alarming customers, then escaping through a fire exit.

He was sentenced after admitting a string of drug-fuelled charges relating to the bizarre incident last autumn.

Mathieson, 30, now living in Dumfriesshire, was handed unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody and asked if he recognised the man described in court.

Supermarket sweep

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Forfar Sheriff Court: “At about 1.50pm, the accused ran into Tesco, almost knocking someone over as he did so.

“He then ran to the kiosk and asked for an ambulance before he started to run about the shop.

“The accused ran to the kiosk and entered the staff area behind the counter before crouching down.”

An employee tried to speak with him and Mathieson repeatedly asked for an ambulance.

Tesco, Forfar.
Tesco, Forfar. Image: Google

Mr Craib said: “Two other members of staff arrived, having been contacted.

“When they arrived, the accused stood up and ran past them, running about the tills.

“He crouched down and crawled under a woman’s trolley.

“The accused then ran to the back of the store and fell into the bread section.

“As he stood up, a silver butter knife fell from his person.

“The accused then ran to the self-scan area and crawled under the shelf before again running about the shop.

“He then ran out a fire escape, setting off the fire alarm.

“Members of the public were clearly alarmed by the accused’s behaviour, with young children witnessing his actions.”

Police assault and drug possession

Police had been contacted and found Mathieson on the ground outside.

He repeatedly told officers: “I’ve not done anything.”

While being arrested, he kicked out, striking a constable’s arm.

He was taken to Ninewells, then Dundee police HQ where police found cocaine in his possession.

Mathieson admitted breaching the peace on October 5 last year, including placing customers in a state of fear or alarm for their safety.

He also admitted assaulting PC Keiren Guthrie by kicking him on the body to his injury and possessing £40 worth of cocaine.

Drugs at root of ‘bizarre’ behaviour

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “Last year he spent a period of time in Carseview suffering from a drug-induced psychosis.

“This appears to be a drug-related incident.

“He developed some sort of paranoia.

“That’s the explanation for his bizarre behaviour in Tesco in Forfar.

“He’s keen to address his underlying issues. He’s already engaging with a group in Dumfries.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed 12 months supervision, 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed in six months and a fine of £225, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

The first offender’s sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff said: “I don’t know if the person that’s just been described is someone that you recognise.

“Clearly, you’re a very different person when you’re under the influence of cocaine.

“What you did in Tesco must have been extremely alarming for anybody.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

