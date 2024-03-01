Dundee council leader caves to pressure as he seeks independent Olympia probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee council leader caves to pressure as he seeks independent Olympia probe

John Alexander - who has previously resisted calls for such a investigation - said the latest issues were "especially egregious" after the £6 million repairs.

By Alasdair Clark
John Alexander Olympia
John Alexander says he has lost confidence in previous assurances given to him. Image: Alan Richardson/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has backed calls for an independent inquiry into failures at the Olympia Leisure Centre.

Mr Alexander said he had changed his mind on an inquiry due to the latest closure, which came just weeks after the pools reopened following £6 million in repair work.

Explaining he no longer has confidence in the reassurances given by professionals and outside experts, the SNP councillor said what had transpired in recent weeks “especially egregious”.

The U-turn comes after repeated calls by The Courier, local residents and opposition politicians for a probe into what went wrong.

The SNP administration at Dundee City Council has long resisted calls for such a probe into the £35 million facility, which has been plagued with problems since it opened in 2013.

Olympia was forced to close its pools at the start of February
Pools at the Olympia have been forced to close again. Image: Alan Richardson

But there were fresh calls for an investigation after the leisure pool closed again in February, weeks after it reopened for the first time in years following a £6 million repair bill.

More problems have been identified after the most recent closure, and bosses have been unable to provide a timescale for reopening.

Mr Alexander said it this had prompted his decision to call for an investigation.

Council leader ‘struggling to contain anger’ over Olympia debacle

He said was “struggling to contain his anger” as he seeks updates on when the pool will reopen.

“We are clear that recent events mean there’s a lack of confidence in the reassurances that we’ve previously received from professionals and the external expertise brought in, and in relation to the systems installed.

“Taxpayers are entitled to unequivocal reassurance that works have and will address all issues, for the long term and that once reopened, Olympia will not see another unplanned closure.

“It is clear that now is the time to undertake an independent investigation into the issues that culminated in the recent closure of the leisure pool.

“I also want the council to receive clear actions/ changes as a result of any investigation, that set things in motion to ensure there’s no repeat.

“This intolerable situation cannot continue,” he said.

Dundee council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

He added: “The reality is, things have materially changed, with new issues apparently unrelated to the wider works rearing their head, including the chemical dosing system and metalwork, and they require new light shone upon them.

“We want to know, just as you do, what has happened in recent weeks to result in another closure and why, after £6 million the leisure pool remains closed.”

It is understood Mr Alexander will table a motion at the next council meeting which will mandate officers to make arrangements for the investigation.

This will include identifying the correct person to carry it out, normally a senior lawyer.

Reacting to Mr Alexander’s call, north east MSP Michael Marra said: “The council should have agreed to this inquiry long ago when I and many others began calling for it.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He added: “The latest chapter in this debacle may have been avoided if they had listened.

“It is the continued incompetence of the SNP administration in running the council that has made this inquiry inevitable.

“The leader of the council is now saying he has lost faith in the advice he has been given by officers – he is very late to see the glaringly obvious.

“People watching from the outside lost faith in the council’s management of this debacle years ago. That includes the council leader who is accountable to the public for all of this.”

The Scottish Labour MSP added: “We know that a member of his SNP council group was raising the issue of maintenance and building failures in Olympia years ago. It is inconceivable that John Alexander was not aware of these concerns.

“The budgets and the committee reports on all of this have his name printed on them at the bottom. His group had no interest in holding officers to account when the issue was brought before the Scrutiny Committee. They all sat on their hands and kept their mouths firmly shut.”

Urgent concerns at Olympia
Dundee Olympia was closed for two years for repairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Alexander also explained why he previously rejected calls from locals and opposition politicians for an inquiry.

He told The Courier: “An independent examination into the Olympia would, it was assumed at the time, merely tell us what was already known and what the external pool technicians and engineers had set out in the reports and tendering documents, agreed unanimously through council.

“Whilst it would also tell us what we thought was already known, it would cost taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds in the process.

“Spending taxpayers’ money to find out what we already knew didn’t sit well, for understandable reasons.”

Conversation