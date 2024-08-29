John Swinney says SNP will ‘work closely’ with Judy Murray over tennis legacy alternative

John Swinney has pledged to work with Judy Murray to ensure her sons’ sporting legacy is secured in Scotland.

The first minister spoke to the Courier in Stirling on Wednesday, the day after it was announced a proposed £20m sports centre at Park of Keir to honour Sir Andy Murray and his brother Jamie was axed.

During a visit to Big Noise Raploch, a music education and social change programme delivered by Sistema Scotland, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government will work “very closely” with the Murray Play Foundation to mark the achievements of the Dunblane-born tennis champions.

“Andy and Jamie Murray have made an enormous contribution to sport in Scotland, particularly in relation to tennis,” Mr Swinney said.

Judy Murray has made an exceptional contribution.

“And I want to make sure that we work with the family and the foundation to make sure that legacy is marked in Scotland in the most appropriate way.”

‘Retirement a matter for Andy, not the government’

Yesterday Labour’s finance spokesman, Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, said a “competent government” would have had a plan in place to support any legacy project for the Murrays.

In response, Mr Swinney said: “Obviously Andy Murray decides when he’s going to retire, it’s a matter for Andy Murray, not for the government.

“We’ve been in dialogue with the Murray Foundation about the Park of Keir development and they’ve taken the decision not to proceed with that, and we’re obviously involved in discussions with them about that, but there will be other approaches and opportunities to take forward and I commit the government to doing that.”