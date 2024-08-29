John Swinney says SNP will ‘work closely’ with Judy Murray over tennis legacy alternative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney says SNP will ‘work closely’ with Judy Murray over tennis legacy alternative

The first minister says the government will explore other opportunities for an Andy Murray legacy project in Scotland after the Park of Keir development was scrapped.

By Isla Glen
John Swinney said the 'enormous' contributions of the Murray family must be marked.
John Swinney has pledged to work with Judy Murray to ensure her sons’ sporting legacy is secured in Scotland.

The first minister spoke to the Courier in Stirling on Wednesday, the day after it was announced a proposed £20m sports centre at Park of Keir to honour Sir Andy Murray and his brother Jamie was axed.

During a visit to Big Noise Raploch, a music education and social change programme delivered by Sistema Scotland, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government will work “very closely” with the Murray Play Foundation to mark the achievements of the Dunblane-born tennis champions.

First Minister John Swinney with children from Big Noise Raploch. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

“Andy and Jamie Murray have made an enormous contribution to sport in Scotland, particularly in relation to tennis,” Mr Swinney said.

Judy Murray has made an exceptional contribution.

“And I want to make sure that we work with the family and the foundation to make sure that legacy is marked in Scotland in the most appropriate way.”

‘Retirement a matter for Andy, not the government’

Yesterday Labour’s finance spokesman, Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, said a “competent government” would have had a plan in place to support any legacy project for the Murrays.

In response, Mr Swinney said: “Obviously Andy Murray decides when he’s going to retire, it’s a matter for Andy Murray, not for the government.

Andy with brother Jamie at Wimbledon. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

“We’ve been in dialogue with the Murray Foundation about the Park of Keir development and they’ve taken the decision not to proceed with that, and we’re obviously involved in discussions with them about that, but there will be other approaches and opportunities to take forward and I commit the government to doing that.”

