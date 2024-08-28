Andy Murray’s Dunblane tennis legacy failure blamed on SNP Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray’s Dunblane tennis legacy failure blamed on SNP Government

Labour MSP Michael Marra claims a "competent" government would have secured a fitting legacy to honour the Dunblane sporting hero.

By Alasdair Clark
Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Plans have been in the pipeline for 12 years for a centre at Park of Keir. Image: PA

A competent Scottish Government would have ensured a fitting legacy for tennis champion Andy Murray, a Labour MSP claimed in a swipe at the SNP’s record.

Plans for a legacy sports centre in Dunblane to honour the career of the three-time Grand Slam champion and doubles star brother Jamie were axed on Tuesday.

Their mother Judy Murray was the driving force behind the proposals, but the Murray Play Foundation said the plan is no longer viable due to rising costs and an uncertain planning process.

Labour’s finance spokesman, Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, said the government should have been thinking how to support a fitting legacy for the retiring tennis pro years ago.

Lack of Murray legacy a sign Scotland is ‘going in wrong direction’

Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Finance spokesperson Michael Marra. Image: PA

Mr Marra told The Courier the failure to ensure a lasting legacy in Scotland for Andy and Jamie Murray was a symptom of a country “going in the wrong direction”.

He said: “It’s a crying shame to see Judy Murray have to do something that Andy Murray never did and admit defeat.”

‘Tragedy’

He added: “It’s a tragedy that we could be looking at squandering the sporting legacy that Andy Murray and his brother Jamie have given to Scotland.”

He said a “competent government” would have been aware Andy Murray was likely to retire soon and would have put a plan in place to support any legacy project.

The Park of Keir development had proved controversial with some. Image supplied by Murray Legacy Project.

Former first minister Alex Salmond told The Courier he hoped the Scottish Government will get involved on a cross party basis to see what could be done.

He said: “There should be recognition of Andy and Jamie’s achievements. If the proposal that Judy has been championing can’t go forward I hope there will be an effort to find an alternative.

“I would encourage the government to get involved with Judy Murray to speak about what could and should happen, not least to support the future generation of young tennis players.”

He is also writing to the Scottish Parliament to suggest Mr Murray is recognised in some way as part of the parliament’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

Conversation