Andy Murray’s Dunblane tennis legacy failure blamed on SNP Government

A competent Scottish Government would have ensured a fitting legacy for tennis champion Andy Murray, a Labour MSP claimed in a swipe at the SNP’s record.

Plans for a legacy sports centre in Dunblane to honour the career of the three-time Grand Slam champion and doubles star brother Jamie were axed on Tuesday.

Their mother Judy Murray was the driving force behind the proposals, but the Murray Play Foundation said the plan is no longer viable due to rising costs and an uncertain planning process.

Labour’s finance spokesman, Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, said the government should have been thinking how to support a fitting legacy for the retiring tennis pro years ago.

Lack of Murray legacy a sign Scotland is ‘going in wrong direction’

Mr Marra told The Courier the failure to ensure a lasting legacy in Scotland for Andy and Jamie Murray was a symptom of a country “going in the wrong direction”.

He said: “It’s a crying shame to see Judy Murray have to do something that Andy Murray never did and admit defeat.”

‘Tragedy’

He added: “It’s a tragedy that we could be looking at squandering the sporting legacy that Andy Murray and his brother Jamie have given to Scotland.”

He said a “competent government” would have been aware Andy Murray was likely to retire soon and would have put a plan in place to support any legacy project.

Former first minister Alex Salmond told The Courier he hoped the Scottish Government will get involved on a cross party basis to see what could be done.

He said: “There should be recognition of Andy and Jamie’s achievements. If the proposal that Judy has been championing can’t go forward I hope there will be an effort to find an alternative.

“I would encourage the government to get involved with Judy Murray to speak about what could and should happen, not least to support the future generation of young tennis players.”

He is also writing to the Scottish Parliament to suggest Mr Murray is recognised in some way as part of the parliament’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.