Max Kucheriavyi: Raith Rovers loan interest in St Johnstone midfielder

The Ukraine under-21 international isn't in Craig Levein's plans.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are interested in signing St Johnstone midfielder, Max Kucheriavyi, on loan.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, confirmed last week that he will let the Ukraine under-21 international leave McDiarmid Park as he seeks to free up space in his squad for end of transfer window signings.

And Courier Sport understands that the Kirkcaldy club, currently without a head coach, have Kucheriavyi on a list of targets.

He has drifted out of the Saints’ first team picture.

Kucheriavyi hasn’t made the bench for any of the three Premiership matches to date and last started a game four months ago.

The 22-year-old, whose contract runs out next summer, is no stranger to loan football.

He was a fans’ favourite at Brechin City, Kelty Hearts and Falkirk before returning to Perth.

