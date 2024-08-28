Max Kucheriavyi: Raith Rovers loan interest in St Johnstone midfielder

Raith Rovers are interested in signing St Johnstone midfielder, Max Kucheriavyi, on loan.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, confirmed last week that he will let the Ukraine under-21 international leave McDiarmid Park as he seeks to free up space in his squad for end of transfer window signings.

And Courier Sport understands that the Kirkcaldy club, currently without a head coach, have Kucheriavyi on a list of targets.

He has drifted out of the Saints’ first team picture.

Kucheriavyi hasn’t made the bench for any of the three Premiership matches to date and last started a game four months ago.

The 22-year-old, whose contract runs out next summer, is no stranger to loan football.

He was a fans’ favourite at Brechin City, Kelty Hearts and Falkirk before returning to Perth.