Home News Courts

VIDEO: Mercedes driver speeds through Dundee in police chase

Marvin Mensah took off from police, who had to abandon the chase on Perth Road when it became too dangerous.

By Jamie McKenzie
CCTV of Dundee police chase
Police attempted to box in Marvin Mensah's Mercedes but he escaped and sped across Dundee. Image: Crown Office

Police tracked a Mercedes driver on CCTV as he sped through Dundee city centre after a chase was halted because it was too dangerous.

Officers tried to “box in” drug supply suspect Marvin Mensah at West Port but he gave them the slip and took off.

After initially chasing him down South Tay Street and onto Nethergate, it was deemed too dangerous to continue.

However, the force was able to continue tracking him as he left Perth Road onto Blackness Avenue and Mensah was quickly caught after abandoning the car.

The CCTV footage was played in Dunfermline Sheriff Court as Mensah, of Vestry Road, London, was sentenced after earlier pleading guilty to dangerous driving in Dundee on February 19 2020.

The 27-year-old admitted causing the vehicle to mount the pavement close to pedestrians, driving at excessive speeds and on the opposing carriageway and into the path of oncoming traffic, all in an effort to evade police.

Chase begins

Mensah had initially also appeared along with four co-accused on drugs supply charges at various Dundee locations but not guilty pleas were ultimately accepted by prosecutors.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court that on February 19 2020 police received intelligence relating to the use of a silver Mercedes car.

At around 11.40am it was seen by officers parked in Marryat Street in Hilltown and assistance was requested.

Mensah entered the driver’s side and the officers followed the car through Hilltown, down Marketgait and Hawkhill and onto West Port.

Ms Wilkinson said: “At this time two marked police vans arrived.

“One drove in front of the accused’s vehicle and the other behind him to attempt to box the vehicle in.

“Both police vans activated their lights and sirens.

Mensah chase CCTV
Mensah slips through the police manoeuvre and speeds away.

“The officer driving the vehicle in front pulled down his window and raised his palm to the accused, making clear he should stop the car.

“Suddenly, without warning, the accused mounted the kerb on the passenger side and accelerated harshly.

“Pedestrians had to move out of the way to avoid being struck.

“The accused continued driving in excess of the speed limit southwards onto South Tay Street, then the Nethergate, and then in a westerly direction along Perth Road.”

CCTV of police chase in Dundee
Vehicles had to avoid Mensah as he overtook at speed on Nethergate, heading to Perth Road.
CCTV Dundee police chase
The Mercedes continues to dodge through traffic on Perth Road.
CCTV police chase Dundee
Approaching the junction with Hawkhill, Mensah swerves past stationary traffic to speed up Blackness Avenue.

Due to the high number of pedestrians and other cars, police decided not to pursue the Mercedes but Mensah was monitored on CCTV as he left Perth Road and entered Blackness Avenue.

Captured

Police found the car abandoned on Elm Street – half a mile from where it was last seen.

Ms Wilkinson said police were advised by members of the public the occupants of the car had made off.

Mensah was traced nearby on Sycamore Place and arrested and charged.

Defence lawyer Larry Flynn acknowledged his client’s driving was dangerous and unacceptable and particularly in an area busy with pedestrians, students and shoppers.

The solicitor highlighted the offence is four years old and pointed out that Mensah has not been in trouble since 2022.

Sheriff Susan sentenced Mensah to 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him for three years for the “really dangerous” driving.

The sheriff noted that Mensah had already spent time in custody in relation to this case.

He will need to sit an extended driving test to regain his licence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

