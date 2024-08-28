Shop selling handmade jewellery and alternative gifts to open in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shop selling handmade jewellery and alternative gifts to open in Dundee

Karen McAlister says it is a "dream come true" to open her own shop.

By Andrew Robson
Karen McAlister and the Albert Street premises.
Karen McAlister and the Albert Street premises. Image: Supplied/Google Street View

A shop selling handmade jewellery and alternative gifts is set to open in Dundee.

Karen McAlister – owner of Kattarius – says it is a “dream come true” to open her own store after three years of selling at fairs in and around Dundee.

The shop will open on Albert Street in Stobswell next month.

Karem, 45, who has 15 years of retail experience, said: “It’s been a dream of mine to have my own store since I’ve been in my 20s.

Kattarius gift shop opening in Dundee

“I’ve had my own stall at fairs including at Dundee Pride the last two years and people were always asking if I had my own store.

“I’ve always had things going on that meant it wasn’t possible but now the time is just right.

“For the last year, I’ve been looking to get my own place and acquired the premises at the end of June – I’m incredibly excited for what lies ahead.”

The Kattarius stall at Dundee Pride 2024.
The Kattarius stall at Dundee Pride 2024. Image: Karen McAlister

Karen hopes the shop will be ready to welcome customers at the end of September.

The mum-of-four added: “Kattarius is known for our new handmade jewellery and crystals but we also sell a range of alternative gifts.

“What we sell is something a little different, things like oracle cards and tarot cards in addition to homeware and kitchenware.

Some of the handmade jewellery for sale at Kattarius.
Some of the handmade jewellery for sale at Kattarius. Image: Karen McAlister

“There’s nowhere in Dundee at the moment that offers these sorts of things

“I’m hoping the new store will also allow us to branch out into other areas including apothecary down the line.”

It comes as a family-run Dundee butcher is closing after nearly 40 years.

Last week, shoppers in the east end of Dundee welcomed the opening of a new Aldi.

Conversation