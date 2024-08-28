Shop selling handmade jewellery and alternative gifts to open in Dundee

A shop selling handmade jewellery and alternative gifts is set to open in Dundee.

Karen McAlister – owner of Kattarius – says it is a “dream come true” to open her own store after three years of selling at fairs in and around Dundee.

The shop will open on Albert Street in Stobswell next month.

Karem, 45, who has 15 years of retail experience, said: “It’s been a dream of mine to have my own store since I’ve been in my 20s.

Kattarius gift shop opening in Dundee

“I’ve had my own stall at fairs including at Dundee Pride the last two years and people were always asking if I had my own store.

“I’ve always had things going on that meant it wasn’t possible but now the time is just right.

“For the last year, I’ve been looking to get my own place and acquired the premises at the end of June – I’m incredibly excited for what lies ahead.”

Karen hopes the shop will be ready to welcome customers at the end of September.

The mum-of-four added: “Kattarius is known for our new handmade jewellery and crystals but we also sell a range of alternative gifts.

“What we sell is something a little different, things like oracle cards and tarot cards in addition to homeware and kitchenware.

“There’s nowhere in Dundee at the moment that offers these sorts of things

“I’m hoping the new store will also allow us to branch out into other areas including apothecary down the line.”

