Max Kucheriavyi can leave St Johnstone as Craig Levein reveals fresh loan details

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has decided to let Max Kucheriavyi leave McDiarmid Park on loan.

The Ukraine under-21 international has drifted out of the first team picture and hasn’t even made the bench for either of Saints’ two Premiership matches so far, or last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Rangers.

Kucheriavyi, who last started a match four months ago, will be out of contract next summer.

Stevie May is the highest profile player to move out on loan, joining Livingston earlier this week.

Promising centre-back, Liam Parker, will spend the season with Cove Rangers, while there are several clubs keen on providing a temporary home for Taylor Steven.

“Liam is just needing time in a few ways,” said Levein.

“He’s not the type who puts on weight easily – he finds it really difficult.

“He’s a good player – left-footed and comfortable on the ball – so has plenty of attributes.

“Taylor had a good pre-season with us.

“But we’ve got five forwards at the moment and for his benefit, a loan makes sense.

“A few clubs are interested in Taylor.

“Max is available for loan as well.

“As I’ve said before, Fran (Franczak) is the difficult one.”