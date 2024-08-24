Max Kucheriavyi can leave St Johnstone as Craig Levein reveals fresh loan details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Kucheriavyi can leave St Johnstone as Craig Levein reveals fresh loan details

The midfielder hasn't been part of recent first team squads.

St Johnstone midfielder, Max Kucheriavyi, is available for loan.
St Johnstone midfielder, Max Kucheriavyi, is available for loan. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has decided to let Max Kucheriavyi leave McDiarmid Park on loan.

The Ukraine under-21 international has drifted out of the first team picture and hasn’t even made the bench for either of Saints’ two Premiership matches so far, or last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Rangers.

Kucheriavyi, who last started a match four months ago, will be out of contract next summer.

Stevie May is the highest profile player to move out on loan, joining Livingston earlier this week.

Promising centre-back, Liam Parker, will spend the season with Cove Rangers, while there are several clubs keen on providing a temporary home for Taylor Steven.

“Liam is just needing time in a few ways,” said Levein.

“He’s not the type who puts on weight easily – he finds it really difficult.

“He’s a good player – left-footed and comfortable on the ball – so has plenty of attributes.

St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven.
St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.

“Taylor had a good pre-season with us.

“But we’ve got five forwards at the moment and for his benefit, a loan makes sense.

“A few clubs are interested in Taylor.

“Max is available for loan as well.

“As I’ve said before, Fran (Franczak) is the difficult one.”

