How Stirling’s Radical Weavers are using crafts to rebuild confidence and lives

Using weaving as a force for good, a Stirling not-for-profit has brought colour back to hundreds of local lives.

What began as Coorie Creative in 2019 rebranded to Radical Weavers when the charity moved into the former Oishii Sushi building on Murray Place last year.

The organisation, which was started by former trauma psychologist Mairi Breslin, was formerly located in the Thistles Centre.

And history was made last year when the organisation became the first not-for-profit to have residency at V&A Dundee.

“Comparing what we are now to what we were then is wild,” says Sam Henderson, operations lead at Radical Weavers.

“The amount of growth has been huge. The support has been bigger and even better.

“We’re overwhelmed at the love for what we do and really want to help people.”

The charity, which is in its fifth year, uses sewing, crochet, knitting and – of course – weaving to rebuild lives, offering sessions to help locals build skills.

‘Once in, you’re hooked’

Radical Weavers’ first project, which is ongoing, is called Crafting For Good. It targets those who are socially isolated or have experienced loss or trauma, inviting them to get involved.

“The idea is they’ll feel better by doing good and being part of a community and getting out the house,” explains Sam, aged 23.

Items made by these volunteer weavers are then sold by the charity, with funds reinvested in its work, or donated to other groups.

In the past, this has included blankets for homeless people, and items for Ukrainian refugees.

Individuals who aren’t yet ready for employment or other next steps, such as further education, often start building confidence at the charity.

This year, Radical Weavers helped its first person to attend university, and has already lent a helping hand to others who have gone on to college or jobs.

Between 2021 and 2022, the organisation helped 450 individuals.

“It’s nice to see journeys and people develop,” says Sam.

“We change lives completely. Once in, you’re hooked.”

One attendee, who had been unemployed for 20 years, was ex-forces and had no qualifications. Through attending sessions at Radical Weavers, they became a regular volunteer and are now ready for employment.

Radical Weavers is accessible to all

Last year, Radical Weavers introduced a second project.

Nip and Tuck – which is aimed at transgender people, young carers and neurodivergent people – teaches individuals how to alter clothing in a way that suits them.

This could be changing the fit for a non-standard body, or making sure sensory needs are catered for, such as avoiding scratchy fabric or altering a zip.

After a successful pilot, Nip and Tuck now has six people per session and runs multiple times a week.

“We like to keep [group sizes] small so they’re not overwhelming and the tutor can give each person lots of time,” explains Sam.

The project has also secured Lottery funding for the next three years.

Accessibility and inclusivity are at the heart of what Radical Weavers do, leading the charity to be shortlisted for a Scottish Thistle Award for Inclusive Tourism and a National Diversity Award in the Community Organisation for LGBT category.

“Weaving is easy,” adds Sam. “It looks complicated but we make sure it’s easy and accessible for all.”

In the past, people with a visual impairment and other disabilities have managed to weave their own items.

Hopes for Stirling’s weaving history to continue

Radical Weavers, which has four employees and 20 volunteers, is primarily funded through the Robertson Trust and the National Lottery.

Its other stream of income, which goes towards its overheads, comes through its shop and workshops, which have proved popular with tourists.

“Some visit Stirling just to experience weaving,” Sam says. “It’s a unique experience.

“Our most popular is weave your own tartan scarf in a day. At the end, they take home their own 6ft scarf.”

Visitors can also design and weave their own tartan, which is favoured by those without a Scottish surname.

It is hoped the charity can keep Stirling’s rich weaving and textiles history alive.

The name Radical Weavers honours those who took part in the Radical Rising of 1820.

At the time, weavers were unhappy with their rights as workers and industrialisation, so began a violent protest. They were found guilty of treason, then hanged and beheaded.

“Hopefully we end up better than those weavers,” jokes Sam.

