Brechin Indy hub at centre of Covid cash fraud probe to be turned into flat

The one-time hairdresser's on Swan Street was most recently the Blether In community 'Yes' hub.

By Graham Brown
The Blether In 'Yes' hub sat in the heart of Brechin. Image: Google
The Blether In 'Yes' hub sat in the heart of Brechin. Image: Google

A high street Brechin Indy hub which was at the centre of a Covid cash fraud inquiry is to become a flat.

The property at Swan Street was previously a hairdresser’s and a base for the Bravo Brechin community group.

But more recently it was the Blether In independence-supporting hub.

In 2021, the premises was part of a fraud probe around the claiming of £20,000 of Covid support grants.

But an inquiry cleared activists of any wrongdoing.

Conservation area building

The B-listed building is in Brechin conservation area and backs onto Liddle’s Close.
Historic Environment Scotland did not object to the conversion plan.

Local architects A B Roger & Young say it will help stop the building decaying after lying empty for some time.

“The existing building converts well into a domestic property with minimal work and no disruption to the external elevations,” they said.

Brechgin Blether In flat conversion approved.
The Blether In sat next to the constituency office of MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Google

“The entrance will be very light with the large windows and it is proposed that this light will help with the first floor. ”

Angus planning officials approved the two-bedroom flat under delegated powers.

They said: “The alterations would largely preserve the character and appearance of the listed building, whilst enabling it to return to a functional use.”

Covid business grants probe

Brechin Blether In sat in the town centre opposite the City Hall. The constituency office of Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s rural affairs secretary, is next door.

It was one of two Angus Indy hubs which each received £10,000 set aside to help struggling businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Forfar and Brechin activists were advised how to apply for the cash by SNP officer Tim Rideout.

He boasted of making £50,000 “for the indy cause” in a single day.

The bases operated independently of the SNP.

Forfar’s Blether In on West High Street is still running.

Angus Council’s fraud team was subsequently called in to investigate the payments.

It concluded the grants were appropriate “based on the guidance and information available”.

But the row resurfaced in 2023 at a meeting of Angus Council.

Conservative opposition leader Derek Wann called for a “failsafe, democratic backstop” to be applied to crisis cash handouts during situations like a pandemic.

He said the lack of proper explanation over the spending had left a “stench” in Angus.

