Angus Council agrees motion around crisis cash grants in wake of ‘stench’ left by ‘indy cause’ Covid handouts

Conservative councillor Derek Wann wants greater scrutiny of politics-related public spending during situations such as a pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus House council headquarters. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council will look in detail at crisis cash handouts after the “stench” left by a row over £20,000 of Covid grants to pro-independence “Yes hubs”.

Political groups applying for public money in the event of a scenario like the pandemic will have to meet a “failsafe, democratic backstop” after a Conservative councillor’s motion to a full meeting of the authority.

Derek Wann lodged it in the wake of a row around tens of thousands of pounds of Covid support grants going to community Yes hubs in Forfar and Brechin.

But he was accused by the authority’s SNP leader of calling into question the integrity of council staff who handled applications during the “pressured” situation of Covid-19.

Town hubs received £10k each

The Blether In hubs received the money after being coached by SNP figure Tim Rideout to raise funds “for the indy cause”.

Dr Tim Rideout and Angus councillor Kenny Braes.

The town centre bases operate independently of the SNP.

Activists say they were entitled to apply for the cash and it was up to Angus Council to refuse the claims if they were inappropriate.

A council investigation found the payments were acceptable, “based on the guidance and information available”.

Lingering controversy

Mr Wann told the full council: “Angus Council has had to countenance one basic fact, that there is not enough money coming in to run all the public services.

“Not just the things which are nice to have but even statutory services have been cut to the bone.

“So it’s very important we get the most out of public money.

“Neither this council nor the wider public will ever know what happened to Covid funding paid out to various groups in Angus during the pandemic.

“Groups which were politically aligned and could provide neither receipt, explanation nor proof for why they were asking for public money.

“Apparently, volunteer-led organisations, which paid no wages, provided no receipts for rents and could provide no explanation for why they needed this amount of cash.

“After battling for answers for so long and meeting only silence, we must have to content ourselves that this has gone to ground.

“But the stench remains.”

Arbriath councillor Derek Wann.
Councillor Derek Wann Image: DC Thomson

The opposition group leader added: “God forbid there will be another Covid-19.

“But if there is an event which shakes our lives to the very core in the same way, we could reasonably expect the same level of financial support from the UK Government.”

Democratic backstop

“That being the case, I propose a failsafe, a democratic backstop that would protect any furlough or business support type payment from falling into the wrong hands.

“Political applications of this type would be reviewed, itemised and signed off as part of the normal scrutiny and audit process.

“We have an opportunity and an obligation to the people of Angus to make sure public money is used for its proper purposes.”

The motion calling for a report to clarify the allocation of grants to third parties in crisis situations such as Covid, and the role of councillors and officers in their distribution, was unanimously agreed.

‘Complete confidence in council staff’

SNP council leader Beth Whiteside said “I was a little bit bemused when I saw this.

“It felt to me as if somehow the integrity of people involved was being questioned.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside
Councillor Beth Whiteside, leader of Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I would like to stress I have complete confidence in the teams in the council who process any monies, particularly during the pressured circumstances of the pandemic.

“And I’ve got the utmost confidence in the internal audit team and the work that’s been done and reported to scrutiny and audit committee in the past.”

Mr Wann responded: “I don’t think anyone is questioning the staff of Angus Council as such.

“The Audit Commission has said it will not get to the bottom of this.

“This was really just to ask for the sign of, or at least the overview of elected members at scrutiny and audit, if there is any other funding that’s going to be made available.”

