Brechin cat loses eye after being ‘shot with nut gun’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin cat loses eye after being ‘shot with nut gun’

Owner Allison Leay says she was "horrified" by her pet's injuries.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brechin cat shot with bolt gun
Brechin cat Bubba had a nut removed from her eye. Image: Allison Leay

A Brechin cat has lost an eye after being targeted with what is thought to be a nut gun.

Vets had to remove Bubba’s eye after pulling a hex nut out of her head during surgery on Monday.

It is thought Bubba is the second cat to have been targeted in Brechin in the past week.

Owner Allison Leay, who lives in the north of the town, is concerned children could end up being injured and also wants to warn other pet owners.

Brechin cat owner ‘devastated’ after ‘nut gun’ injury

She said: “We are absolutely devastated at what has happened.

“It seems someone is out there firing a DIY nut and bolt gun.

“I have no idea if Bubba was deliberately targeted but she is the second cat I know of in the area to have had a nut or a bolt removed in the past week.

“My neighbour’s cat had to have a nut removed from a head wound.”

Allison says she realised Bubba was not her usual self on Monday.

Brechin cat hit with bolt gun
Bubba after the operation to remove her eye. Image: Allison Leay

She said: “I went to find her and she was sitting on the sofa with her back to me.

“When I saw the state of her eye I was horrified.

“It looked a mess and was bleeding really badly.”

Allison took Bubba to the vet who, after examination, discovered the nut lodged deep within the cat’s eye.

Allison said: “It was so far in it wasn’t even visible to the naked eye.

‘Considerable force’ used to lodge nut in Brechin cat’s eye

“The vet told me considerable force would have been needed to lodge the nut so deep in the eye – being fired from a tool is the most likely explanation.

“He told me it was the second nut he had removed from a cat in recent days.

“The other cat had to have a nut removed from its head and sadly Bubba lost her eye.

“She is now very quiet and understandably feeling very sorry for herself.”

The incident has also cost Allison an initial £600 for vet treatment, with follow-up appointments also likely.

Brechin cat hit with bolt gun
Bubba before the incident. Image: Allison Leay

She added: “It’s unbelievable to think someone could be doing this deliberately and I want to warn other pet owners.

“However, I also want to warn parents and children to be very vigilant.

“This happened really close to the high school and it would be just awful if a child was hit and injured.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Monday we received a report of a cat having been injured on Provost Millar Avenue, Brechin.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Firefighters were called to the former Forfar swimming pool. Image: Supplied
Police probe deliberate fire in old Forfar swimming pool
heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Billy Pirie left Seaton Grove Care Home unnoticed. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Wife's anger after Dundee FC legend goes missing from Arbroath care home
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar has been issued with an enforcement notice
Action taken against 'chaotic' Forfar care home with 'despicable' staffing levels
Brechin Attic volunteers Jim Milne, Sandra Harper, Kaitlin Ramsay and Meg Milne at the Clerk Street youth club. Image: Paul Reid
SSE says sorry to Brechin youth club after billing blunder rocketed direct debit from…
St Thomas Bar in Arbroath.
Popular Arbroath pub looking for new tenant as landlord calls time after five years
Locals gathered on Edzell Muir to highlight concerns about a Travellers' camp returning this summer. Image: Supplied
Edzell villagers fear summer of discontent if Travellers pitch up at beauty spot
A two-car crash has closed the A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill.
Two people cut free after two-car crash on A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill
Storm Babet caused major damage to Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Drone footage of work to repair a 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet
Montrose Music Fest volunteers hope there will be blue skies above the Town House stage on Saturday May 25. Image: Supplied
Live band fans set for a treat as Montrose Music Fest returns to High…

Conversation