Beautiful home on Kirkcaldy coastline has garden overlooking the beach

A beautiful home overlooking the beach on the Kirkcaldy coastline has gone up for sale.

The property on Craigfoot Walk, at the edge of the Fife town, has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth.

The two-storey detached house has four bedrooms and boasts spacious living areas.

It is on the market for offers over £650,000.

Inside, the property benefits from ample natural light that creates an airy and bright atmosphere.

At the rear is a semi-open-plan living area with split levels to create separate spaces, each enjoying panoramic views across the water.

The sunken sitting room has full-height windows and double patio doors leading to the rear garden.

The kitchen is the focal point of the home, with contemporary features and modern appliances.

There is also a formal dining area.

To the front of the house is a second sitting room and study.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms located off a galleried landing.

The principal room has an en-suite shower room with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and sea views.

There are three further bedrooms, one en-suite, all with built-in wardrobes.

A family bathroom with a classic roll-top bath and double shower completes the accommodation.

Outside, the rear garden offers breathtaking views to the Firth of Forth and along the Fife coast.

The garden extends to around 0.2 acres.

There is also a double garage, while a monobloc driveway provides off-street parking for up to six vehicles.

The Kirkcaldy home is being marketed by Savills.

Elsewhere in Fife, six apartments in St Andrews’ former Russell Hotel are on sale for almost £9 million.

And a fixer-upper in the East Neuk with direct beach access is up for sale for £295,000.