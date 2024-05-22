Beautiful home on Kirkcaldy coastline has garden overlooking the beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful home on Kirkcaldy coastline has garden overlooking the beach

The property has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth.

By Ellidh Aitken
31 Craigfoot Walk in Kirkcaldy is for sale for offers over £650,000.
31 Craigfoot Walk is for sale for offers over £650,000. Image: Savills

A beautiful home overlooking the beach on the Kirkcaldy coastline has gone up for sale.

The property on Craigfoot Walk, at the edge of the Fife town, has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth.

The two-storey detached house has four bedrooms and boasts spacious living areas.

It is on the market for offers over £650,000.

The house is set back from the road. Image: Savills
There are uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth from the rear garden. Image: Savills
The house is located at the edge of Kirkcaldy. Image: Savills

Inside, the property benefits from ample natural light that creates an airy and bright atmosphere.

At the rear is a semi-open-plan living area with split levels to create separate spaces, each enjoying panoramic views across the water.

The sunken sitting room has full-height windows and double patio doors leading to the rear garden.

The kitchen is the focal point of the home, with contemporary features and modern appliances.

There is also a formal dining area.

To the front of the house is a second sitting room and study.

The entrance hallway. Image: Savills
The semi-open-plan living area. Image: Savills
The formal dining area. Image: Savills
Each living space has sea views. Image: Savills
The kitchen also has space for a breakfast table. Image: Savills
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills
The utility room. Image: Savills
There is a second living room to the front of the property. Image: Savills
The study. Image: Savills

Upstairs there are four bedrooms located off a galleried landing.

The principal room has an en-suite shower room with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and sea views.

There are three further bedrooms, one en-suite, all with built-in wardrobes.

A family bathroom with a classic roll-top bath and double shower completes the accommodation.

Upstairs four bedrooms are located off a galleried landing. Image: Savills
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Savills
Two of the bedrooms have en-suites. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom with beautiful sea views. Image: Savills
The views are uninterrupted from the rear of the property. Image: Savills
The property has four bedrooms. Image: Savills
The family bathroom. Image: Savills

Outside, the rear garden offers breathtaking views to the Firth of Forth and along the Fife coast.

The garden extends to around 0.2 acres.

There is also a double garage, while a monobloc driveway provides off-street parking for up to six vehicles.

The garden extends to around 0.2 acres. Image: Savills
There are several spots to enjoy the sea views. Image: Savills
Views extend across the Firth of Forth. Image: Savills
The garden overlooks the beach. Image: Savills

The Kirkcaldy home is being marketed by Savills.

Elsewhere in Fife, six apartments in St Andrews’ former Russell Hotel are on sale for almost £9 million.

And a fixer-upper in the East Neuk with direct beach access is up for sale for £295,000.

