St Andrews: 6 apartments in former Russell Hotel on sale for almost £9 million

Six apartments in the former Russell Hotel in St Andrews are on sale for a combined total of almost £9 million.

Russell Apartments occupy a handsome stone building on the Scores.

Facing out to sea and close to the 18th hole of the Old Course, the Scores regularly features on lists of Scotland’s most expensive streets.

Dating back to the 19th Century, the building was originally known as the Russell Inn. Various extensions and upgrades took place over the years but the building retained its handsome Victorian facade.

The Russell Hotel operated as a 10-bedroom establishment for around half a century before closing and going on sale for £3.5 million two years ago.

Plans were approved to transform the hotel into four apartments, with the building’s modern extension being demolished and replaced with two further apartments.

Edinburgh-based Waverley Tweed is carrying out the development, which is due to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Such is the desirability of the street that four of the six apartments have already been reserved off plan – including the flagship £2 million Apartment 2.

Six apartments

Apartment 1 is a four-bedroom apartment with an open plan kitchen/living/dining room that has superb views from its large bay window.

It has already been reserved at a fixed price of £1.575 million.

Three-bedroom Apartment 2 has been snapped up for £2 million. Its main living space has four large windows, including a bay, and two of the bedrooms are en suite.

Apartment 3 is reserved as well, with a buyer securing it for £1.825 million. This apartment also has three bedrooms and open plan living.

Apartment 4 is a two-bedroom penthouse. It has patio doors in the kitchen that open onto a balcony with outstanding views over St Andrews Bay.

It too was quickly sold off-plan for £1.5 million.

Only the two cheapest – by St Andrews standards – units remain on sale. Apartment 5 is on sale for £775,000 and comes with one double bedroom and a single bedroom/home office.

Finally, Apartment 6 is set over three floors, with a reception hallway on its lower level, an open plan living/dining area, kitchen, en suite bedroom and shower room on the mid level, and two further bedrooms and a shower room on the upper floor.

It’s still available for a fixed price of £1.3 million.

Each of the apartments has its own air source heat pump mounted on the building’s roof that provides underfloor heating as well as hot water.

The price of all six flats comes to a total of £8.75 million.

Russell Apartments are on sale with Savills.