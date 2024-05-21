St Andrews: 6 apartments in former Russell Hotel on sale for almost £9 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews: 6 apartments in former Russell Hotel on sale for almost £9 million

The former hotel is being turned into six luxurious apartments with prices ranging from £775,000 to £2 million.

By Jack McKeown
The former Russell Hotel is being converted into six luxury apartments. Image: Savills.
The former Russell Hotel is being converted into six luxury apartments. Image: Savills.

Six apartments in the former Russell Hotel in St Andrews are on sale for a combined total of almost £9 million.

Russell Apartments occupy a handsome stone building on the Scores.

Facing out to sea and close to the 18th hole of the Old Course, the Scores regularly features on lists of Scotland’s most expensive streets.

Dating back to the 19th Century, the building was originally known as the Russell Inn. Various extensions and upgrades took place over the years but the building retained its handsome Victorian facade.

The Russell Hotel operated as a 10-bedroom establishment for around half a century before closing and going on sale for £3.5 million two years ago.

The Russell Hotel dates from the 19th Century. Image: Savills.

Plans were approved to transform the hotel into four apartments, with the building’s modern extension being demolished and replaced with two further apartments.

Edinburgh-based Waverley Tweed is carrying out the development, which is due to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Such is the desirability of the street that four of the six apartments have already been reserved off plan – including the flagship £2 million Apartment 2.

Six apartments

Apartment 1 is a four-bedroom apartment with an open plan kitchen/living/dining room that has superb views from its large bay window.

It has already been reserved at a fixed price of £1.575 million.

Three-bedroom Apartment 2 has been snapped up for £2 million. Its main living space has four large windows, including a bay, and two of the bedrooms are en suite.

There are open plan living areas. Image: Savills.
The apartments will be completed to a high specification. Image: Savills.

Apartment 3 is reserved as well, with a buyer securing it for £1.825 million. This apartment also has three bedrooms and open plan living.

Apartment 4 is a two-bedroom penthouse. It has patio doors in the kitchen that open onto a balcony with outstanding views over St Andrews Bay.

It too was quickly sold off-plan for £1.5 million.

Only the two cheapest – by St Andrews standards – units remain on sale. Apartment 5 is on sale for £775,000 and comes with one double bedroom and a single bedroom/home office.

The apartments are a mix of two, three and four-bedroom units. Image: Savills.
High end bathrooms and kitchens will be fitted. Image: Savills.

Finally, Apartment 6 is set over three floors, with a reception hallway on its lower level, an open plan living/dining area, kitchen, en suite bedroom and shower room on the mid level, and two further bedrooms and a shower room on the upper floor.

It’s still available for a fixed price of £1.3 million.

Each of the apartments has its own air source heat pump mounted on the building’s roof that provides underfloor heating as well as hot water.

The price of all six flats comes to a total of £8.75 million.

 

Russell Apartments are on sale with Savills.

